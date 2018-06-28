Android Leftovers
Vivo NEX vs. OPPO Find X: Which futuristic phone is better?
9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G6 64GB $260, iOttie Android car mounts $14, ecobee3 bundle $200, more
Google Assistant just got proactive - and a lot more useful
Apple eats into Android, Samsung marketshare in Q2, study says
EU set to fine Google billions over Android: sources
Pinguy OS Puts On a Happier GNOME 3 Face
Pinguy OS 18.04 is an Ubuntu-based distribution that offers a non-standard GNOME desktop environment intended to be friendlier for new Linux users. This distro is a solid Linux OS with a focus on simple and straightforward usability for the non-geek desktop user. If you do not like tinkering with settings or having numerous power-grabbing fancy screen animations, Pinguy OS could be a good choice. The GNOME desktop is the only user interface option, but Pinguy OS' developer, Antoni Norman, tweaked the desktop environment with some different software options not usually packaged with GNOME.
You Can Now Install Android 8.1 Oreo on Your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Computer
Just two weeks after releasing the first build of his RaspAnd operating system based on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo mobile OS, Arne Exton today announced a new version with support for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ computer. RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180717 is basically identical with RaspAnd Oreo 8.1 Build 180707 except for the fact that it now also supports the latest Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which features a more powerful 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE 4.2, faster Ethernet, and Power-over-Ethernet support.
Linux Foundation and Linux Development
today's howtos
