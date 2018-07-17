Oracle Solaris 11.3 and Solaris 11.4
-
Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 Brings GCC 7.3, Other Package Updates
While Solaris 11.4 is still in the oven being baked at Oracle, the thirty-fourth stable release update of Solaris 11.3 is now available.
-
Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU 34 released
Full details of this SRU can be found in My Oracle Support Doc 2421850.1. For the list of Service Alerts affecting each Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU, see Important Oracle Solaris 11.3 SRU Issues (Doc ID 2076753.1).
-
Oracle Solaris 11.4 Open Beta Refresh 2
As we continue to work toward release of Oracle Solaris 11.4, we present to you our third release of Oracle Solaris 11.4 open beta.
-
Oracle Solaris 11.4 Public Beta Updated With KPTI For Addressing Meltdown
In addition to sending down a new SRU for Solaris 11.3, the Oracle developers left maintaining Solaris have issued their second beta of the upcoming Solaris 11.4.
Oracle Solaris 11.4 Open Beta Refresh 2 is an updated version of their public beta of Solaris 11.4 originally introduced in January. They say this is the last planned public beta with the general availability release now nearing availability.
-
