GNU: The GNU C Library, IRC Break, and GNUstep
-
Intel CET With Indirect Branch Tracking & Shadow Stack Land In Glibc
Landing yesterday in Glibc for Intel's Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) were the instructions for Indirect Branch Tracking (IBT) and Shadow Stack (SHSTK).
These Intel CET bits for the GNU C Library amount to a fair amount of code being added. The commit message explains some of the CET steps taken. The Control-flow Enforcement Technology behavior can be changed for SHSTK/IBT at run-time through the "GLIBC_TUNABLES" environment variable.
-
No Friday Free Software Directory IRC meetup on Friday July 20th
No meeting will be taking place this week due to travel, but meetings will return to our regular schedule starting on Friday, July 27th.
-
Graphos GNUstep and Tablet interface
I have acquired a Thinkpad X41 Tablet and worked quite a bit on it making it usable and then installing Linux and of course GNUstep on it. The original battery was dead and the compatible replacement I got is bigger, it works very well, but makes the device unbalanced.
Anyway, my interest about it how usable GNUstep applications would be and especially Graphos, its (and my) drawing application.
Using the interface in Tablet mode is different: the stylus is very precise and allows clicking by pointing the tip and a second button is also possible. However, contrary to the mouse use, the keyboard is folded so no keyboard modifiers are possible. Furthermore GNUstep has no on-screen keyboard so typing is not possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 431 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Oracle Solaris 11.3 and Solaris 11.4
Security: Back Doors in Voting Machines, Two-Factor Authentication, Introduction to Cybersecurity, and Reproducible Builds
today's howtos
Mozilla and Google/Firefox and Chrome
Recent comments
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 33 sec ago
2 days 2 min ago
2 days 7 min ago
2 days 8 min ago
2 days 10 min ago
2 days 10 min ago
2 days 11 min ago
2 days 15 min ago
2 days 16 min ago