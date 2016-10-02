New Facilities for System76
System76 Linux computer maker offers a sneak peek into its new manufacturing facility
System76 has long been a Linux computer seller, but recently, it has transitioned into a Linux computer maker. What's the difference, you ask? Well, currently, the company doesn't really make its own computers. System76's laptops, for instance, are made by other manufacturers, which it re-brands as its own.
No, System76 doesn't just slap its name on other company's laptops and ship them out the door. Actually, it works closely with the manufacturers, tweaks firmware, and verifies that both Ubuntu and its Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS will work well on the hardware. System76 then offers top-notch support too. In other words, the company isn't just selling a computer, but an experience too.
System76 New Manufacturing Facility
System76 Moves Ahead With Preparing To Manufacture Their Own Desktop Linux PCs
Back in April 2017 was the announcement that System76 would begin designing and manufacturing their own systems beginning with desktops and to be followed at a later date by their own laptops, rather than relying upon whitebox designs that they currently retail with their Ubuntu/Pop!_OS-loaded PCs. The Colorado-based company is inching closer to fully realizing their goal.
For a while now the System76 folks have been posting various pictures of their in-progress manufacturing facility while today they have shared more images on their blog.
