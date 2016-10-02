FUD, EEE, and Openwashing
Microsoft is making the Windows command line a lot better [Ed: copying/ripping off Linux]
When You Shouldn't Use Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: spying on Linux]
IdeaCrew's Open Source Cloud-based Technology Powers DC Health Link To Second Prestigious Amazon Award[Ed: spying on patients]
San Francisco startup expands to Raleigh for open-source talent pool [Ed: Red Hat area]
Melissa Launches Listware Desktop, Open Source Developer Tool for Rapid Application Development
Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced Listware Desktop, an open source data cleansing tool. Listware Desktop brings all of the data cleansing and data enrichment capabilities of Listware into a flexible, scalable desktop software. Listware Desktop leverages the inherent benefits of open source, and is freely available to anyone to download and modify. Developers and end-users are empowered to customize data cleansing workflows to best meet their unique business needs and make them their own.
What is open banking? What does it mean for banks, fintech startups & consumers?
Open banking forces [sic] UK banks to open up their data via a set of secure [sic] application programming interfaces (APIs).
In short, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) mandated that from January 2018, the nine largest current account providers must offer standardised APIs for approved third parties providing Account Information Services (AIS) and Payment Initiation Services (PIS).
5 ways to find and fix open source vulnerabilities
A recent discovery of surreptitious execution of cryptomining code by a sandboxed app, riding piggyback on the open source software (OSS) ecosystem, raises pertinent questions about the security of open source code and its dependencies. Programmers often use OSS as a jump-off for creating their software—and that includes malware authors.
Games: HITMAN and Atari VCS
More Android Leftovers
OSS Leftovers
