OSS Leftovers
-
Medellín WordPress User Group Celebrates Open Source CMS Platform’s 15th Anniversary
Medellín is well known for its innovative technology scene, with many active software and information technology user groups. One of those is the user group centered around open source content management software WordPress. A year ago the user group hosted Colombia’s first Wordcamp function, supported by the global WordPress community, and the user group recently gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first WordPress open source software release that took place May 27, 2003.
WordPress is an free, open source software platform that allows amateur and professional users to create websites without writing programming code. Over the years it has grown into a powerful platform robust enough to run enterprise websites in many cases. For example, Finance Colombia runs on WordPress software.
-
Training: Embedded Linux and Security training day – Reading
Providing detailed hands-on training, it is targeted at embedded engineers looking for an introduction to key embedded Linux and Security topics.
-
Amazing solar panel device that could change the world goes open source
An innovative and simple solar panel efficiency device has just gone open source in order to get renewable energy to those who need it most.
When you picture solar power, you might think of the enormous Ivanpah solar power plant in California (the largest in the world) or huge tracts of land in other sun-drenched parts of the globe.
But not everyone has access to such enormous grids and particularly in remote villages in developing nations, there is only a need for a single or small group of solar panels that could maintain maximum efficiency to sustain a family or the village itself.
-
Meet the man in charge of Arduino
I went to visit the Interaction Design Institute of Ivrea – a school that was started just six months before I went to visit them – and they asked me if I knew someone who could teach electronics to designers and to ask this question to my colleagues at the Politecnico.
I went back and they said “No! Teaching electronics to designers? For us?” Those were guys working on highly sophisticated FGPAs, so they didn’t care about designers. I thought about Massimo – he had a real passion for electronics and he worked as a CTO for an internet provider at that point in time. I said, “Massimo, you could be the right person for this type of engagement – they’re designers, you love design, and you know electronics.” I introduced Massimo to the school and they hired him. That’s how the story started. When he was teaching at the Design Institute of Ivrea, they started the Arduino project as a way to standardise the electronics projects the students were doing. I introduced Massimo to the school and they invented Arduino, so I’m sort of the great-grandfather to some extent.
-
pinp 0.0.6: Two new options
A small feature release of our pinp package for snazzier one or two column vignettes get onto CRAN a little earlier.
It offers two new options. Saghir Bashir addressed a longer-standing help needed! issue and contributed code to select papersize options via the YAML header. And I added support for the collapse option of knitr, also via YAML header selection.
A screenshot of the package vignette can be seen below. Additional screenshots of are at the pinp page.
-
OpenMP 5.0 Public Draft Released
The public draft of the OpenMP 5.0 SMP programming standard is now available for review ahead of the specification's expected stable release before the end of 2018.
OpenMP 5.0 is expected to succeed the OpenMP 4.5 parallel programming standard in Q4'2018, but for ironing out any last minute issues and allowing more compiler developers to begin implementing the standard, the public draft is now available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: HITMAN and Atari VCS
More Android Leftovers
OSS Leftovers
FUD, EEE, and Openwashing
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 23 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago