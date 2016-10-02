Games: HITMAN and Atari VCS
The HITMAN: Summer Pack lets you download and play Episode 3 for a limited time
You can install linux on the new Atari VCS, which will have more powerful specs than originally planned
The forthcoming Atari VCS got a mixed reception from players, who are wary of a nostalgic cash-grab but hopeful for something more versatile and capable than Nintendo's one-shot classics consoles. A great sign: not only has it received spec bumps to 8GB of RAM and a decent GPU, but owners can install Linux. You probably won't want to, but it's proof of the system's general-purpose performance and open-ness.
Atari VCS gets 8GB RAM spec bump, will be bootable from USB devices
The Atari VCS is a work-in-progress game console with a design inspired by the classic Atari 2600. But while the VCS will come with a bunch of 80s-era games pre-loaded, it’s basically designed to be a full-fledged computer with (relatively) modern specs.
