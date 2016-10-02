Red Hat Leftovers
Optimized Clear Linux Kernel Now Available for Fedora 28 and Fedora Rawhide
It’s interesting for Fedora developers, as there is a little bit of debate whether or not Clear Linux kernels actually improve performance in any significant way, or if its entirely negligible. For example, when Phoronix tried a Clear Linux kernel for Ubuntu, all they managed to achieve was decreased boot times, but nearly all other tests showed only minuscule gains compared to the stock Ubuntu kernel.
Thus, its important to remember that finely-tuned kernels are only one small part of the overall puzzle. There are many other tweaks involved, particularly amongst the Intel development team working on Clear Linux, where they apply various packages to the kernel, and some vital components such as Glibc, GCC, and compiler optimizations revolving around LTO, FMV, and PGO.
Red Hat discusses the road to digital transformation
Recently at the Red Hat APAC partner conference, I had the opportunity to sit in on several keynotes.
One of my favourite moments from the talks was when Red Hat discussed the road to digital transformation and why CIOs are often wary of taking the initial leap.
When will the slump end? Deere & Company (DE), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Position; News – Class A (NWSA) SI Decreased By 0.54%
Red Hat’s open source movement gains momentum; adds more vendors for greater predictability in open source licensing
14 firms join pact to give GPL violators time to comply
Fourteen companies have joined a group of 10 others in pledging not to indulge in harsh tactics to enforce open-source licences and adopting a deal known as the GPL Co-operation Commitment.
The 14 firms, listed by Red Hat in a statement on Monday, are Amazon, Arm, Canonical, GitLab, Intel Corporation, Liferay, Linaro, MariaDB, NEC, Pivotal, Royal Philips, SAS, Toyota and VMware.
The Commitment was rolled out initially in November 2017, with Red Hat, IBM, Facebook and Google joining up. In March this year, CA Technologies, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, and SUSE joined the group.
