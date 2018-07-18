Games: Slime Rancher, Chicago 1930, Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, Regular Human Basketball and More
-
Slime Rancher adds in happy little helper drones
Slime Rancher is probably one of the sweetest games available on Linux and this latest free content update continues keeping it sweet.
-
Chicago 1930, another classic Spellbound game looks like it's coming to Linux
Chicago 1930, originally released back in 2003 is another classic Spellbound game that looks like it may be coming to Linux.
Two months ago, we had hints of it happening on SteamDB but not a lot seemed to happen. That was, until yesterday when work seemed to start on the Linux version again.
-
Squad-based shoot 'em up 'Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story' now has a demo out ahead release next month
Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story is an interesting take on the shoot 'em up genre, as it mixes it up a little with you rescuing allies who join you in the fight.
-
Regular Human Basketball will have you shooting hoops from your giant mechanical death machine
-
Some thoughts on Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War recently released with same-day Linux support and now I've had some time with it I do have to say I'm pretty happy with it.
-
8-Bit Adventures 2, a retro-inspired RPG that aims to be more than just a throwback will support Linux
Arriving later this year from developer Critical Games, 8-Bit Adventures 2 [Official Site] will bring a vast and varied world inspired by classics with modern touches.
-
Clone Hero is a Guitar Hero clone built with Unity that has a Linux version, it's free too
For those who love their music, you might want to take a look at Clone Hero (they're working on a better name) which aims to be a cross-platform clone of Guitar Hero.
-
Two Point Hospital confirmed to be releasing for Linux next month
It's now officially confirmed that Two Point Hospital, which is developed by Two Point Studios made up of developers previously from Bullfrog, Muckyfoot and Lionhead and published by SEGA will be released for Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 490 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Krita 4.1.1 Released
When it is updated, you can also use the Krita Lime PPA to install Krita 4.1.1 on Ubuntu and derivatives. We are working on an updated snap.
Qt Creator 4.7.0
Linux Security
Raspberry Pi On Linux 4.19 Will Be Able To Report Under-Voltage Issues
The Linux 4.19 kernel will be introducing a new "raspberrypi-hwmon" driver capable of reporting under-voltage conditions for Raspberry Pi boards. This Raspberry Pi Hwmon driver makes it easy to find out if your ARM SBC is suffering from any under-voltage condition: the driver reports the under-voltage sensor state via a mailbox interface with the VC4 firmware. Undervoltage conditions are then written to the kernel log.
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
7 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago