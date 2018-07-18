today's howtos
-
Set Up A Headless Deluge Server on Linux
-
Contributing to Fedora: Testing Packages
-
How to check free disk space in Linux
-
Viewing Linux Logs from the Command Line
-
How to Monitor Linux Server Security with Osquery
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 19 [Step by Step Tutorial]
-
18 Things to Do After Installing Linux Mint 19 Tara
-
How To Install GNOME Desktop Environment In Arch Linux
-
How to Configure WordPress to use a Remote Database
-
Linux chattr Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
-
Software: Latte Dock, Emacs, Ick, REAPER
Red Hat News
At Rest Encryption
There are many steps you can take to harden a computer, and a common recommendation you'll see in hardening guides is to enable disk encryption. Disk encryption also often is referred to as "at rest encryption", especially in security compliance guides, and many compliance regimes, such as PCI, mandate the use of at rest encryption. This term refers to the fact that data is encrypted "at rest" or when the disk is unmounted and not in use. At rest encryption can be an important part of system-hardening, yet many administrators who enable it, whether on workstations or servers, may end up with a false sense of security if they don't understand not only what disk encryption protects you from, but also, and more important, what it doesn't.
