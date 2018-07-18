GUADEC 2018 and GNOME
Felipe Borges: Summing up GUADEC 2018
This year’s edition was once again a blast. The best opportunity to put faces into the names we interact daily throughout the communication channels of our community, and to meet new folk.
Once again a volunteer, this year a chaired the sessions in the auditorium during the first day, organized one of the newcomers activities, and the football game. Don’t forget to check out the conference photos.
GUADEC 2018 (It’s a Gitlab world)
GUADEC in Almería was a great opportunity to catch up with some technologies in the GNOME world, hang out with lovely folks again, and spend time at the beach.
Jakub Steiner: Detail Considered Harmful
As many moons have passed since GNOME 3, it’s fair to stop and reconsider the aesthetic choices we made. We don’t actually present app icons at small resolutions anymore. Pixel perfection sounds like a great slogan, but maybe this is another area that dillutes our focus. Asking app authors to craft pixel precise variants that nobody actually sees? Complex size lookup infrastructure that prominent applications like Blender fail to utilize properly?
[...]
The irony of the previous blog post is not lost on me, as I’ve been seduced by the shading and detail of these highres artworks. But every day it’s more obvious that we need to do a dramatic redesign of the app icon style. Perhaps allowing to programatically generate the unstable/nightlies style. Allow a faster turnaround for keeping the style contemporary and in sync what other platforms are doing. Right now, the dated nature of our current guidelines shows.
More Android Leftovers (Mostly Microsoft's Antitrust Push Against Android)
Ubuntu 17.10 Reaches End of Life, Existing Users Must Upgrade to 18.04
Ubuntu 17.10 reached the end of life on 19th July 2018. This means that systems running Ubuntu 17.10 won’t receive security and maintenance updates from Canonical anymore leaving them vulnerable.
3 big steps toward building authentic developer communities
As more software businesses are selling open source products, we've seen a corresponding rise in the emphasis of building out developer communities around these products as a key metric for success. Happy users are passionate advocates, and these passionate advocates raise overall awareness of a company's product offerings. Attract the right vocal influencers into your community, and customers become more interested in forming a relationship with your company. Doing community building the right way, however, is a delicate balance. Undercut the needs of your user community in favor of driving sales, and your company will face a decrease in adoption and unfavorable brand awareness. Meanwhile, too little focus on the bottom line isn't good for the company. So how can this tension be balanced effectively, especially in a world in which developers are the "new kingmakers" and meeting their sensibilities is a cornerstone of driving corporate purchasing decisions? Over the past year, I've thought a lot about how to do effective community building while building the business bottom line. In this article, I'll outline three big steps to take toward building authentic, productive, sustainable developer communities. Also: A 4-step plan for creating teams that aren't afraid to fail
Amid the 20th anniversary of open source, Tim O’Reilly warns that platform companies built on open-source software have lost their way
It’s rare to hear Chinese philosophy quoted on stage at a software-development conference. But O’Reilly Media founder and CEO Tim O’Reilly invoked the words of Lao Tzu Wednesday morning during the opening keynotes at OSCON 2018 in hopes of convincing those in attendance — many of whom work for the big internet platform companies of our time — that the tech industry needs to return to the spirit of openness and collaboration that drove the early days of the open-source community before it is too late. “We have an opportunity with these next generation of systems, to rebuild, to rethink the future, to discover what does it mean to get these systems right,” O’Reilly said. If the first era of the internet was dominated by open protocols, and the second era was dominated by the rise of huge platform companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook, the third era we’re about to enter presents a chance to get it right again.
