Games: EXAPUNKS, Minecraft, The Station, Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, Stack Gun Heroes
Zachtronics' next puzzle game 'EXAPUNKS' will have you writing viruses, announced with Linux support
Get ready to push your brain to the limit again as Zachtronics have announced their next game with EXAPUNKS [Official Site].
They confirmed to us directly on Twitter, that it should have Linux support at launch. That will make their eighth commercial game to support Linux—fantastic!
Minecraft 'Update Aquatic' is a huge update which brings the new launcher officially to Linux
Minecraft's Update Aquatic is a huge update to the sandbox builder that's now out, it also brings the new launcher officially to Linux.
Looks like the sci-fi mystery game 'The Station' sold well on Linux
The Station is another game with a Linux version that seems to have sold really well and I'm honestly not surprised by this.
Chicken Assassin: Reloaded now has official Linux support
For those of you who love your idle/clicker games, you might want to take a look at Chicken Assassin: Reloaded as it now has official Linux support, it seems quite popular too.
Stack Gun Heroes gives you a gun that can be modded during combat, superpowers and lots of explosions
Stack Gun Heroes from developer Unstackd seems like it could be quite a fun shooter, one that gives you a highly customizable gun.
More Android Leftovers (Mostly Microsoft's Antitrust Push Against Android)
Ubuntu 17.10 Reaches End of Life, Existing Users Must Upgrade to 18.04
Ubuntu 17.10 reached the end of life on 19th July 2018. This means that systems running Ubuntu 17.10 won’t receive security and maintenance updates from Canonical anymore leaving them vulnerable.
3 big steps toward building authentic developer communities
As more software businesses are selling open source products, we've seen a corresponding rise in the emphasis of building out developer communities around these products as a key metric for success. Happy users are passionate advocates, and these passionate advocates raise overall awareness of a company's product offerings. Attract the right vocal influencers into your community, and customers become more interested in forming a relationship with your company. Doing community building the right way, however, is a delicate balance. Undercut the needs of your user community in favor of driving sales, and your company will face a decrease in adoption and unfavorable brand awareness. Meanwhile, too little focus on the bottom line isn't good for the company. So how can this tension be balanced effectively, especially in a world in which developers are the "new kingmakers" and meeting their sensibilities is a cornerstone of driving corporate purchasing decisions? Over the past year, I've thought a lot about how to do effective community building while building the business bottom line. In this article, I'll outline three big steps to take toward building authentic, productive, sustainable developer communities. Also: A 4-step plan for creating teams that aren't afraid to fail
Amid the 20th anniversary of open source, Tim O’Reilly warns that platform companies built on open-source software have lost their way
It’s rare to hear Chinese philosophy quoted on stage at a software-development conference. But O’Reilly Media founder and CEO Tim O’Reilly invoked the words of Lao Tzu Wednesday morning during the opening keynotes at OSCON 2018 in hopes of convincing those in attendance — many of whom work for the big internet platform companies of our time — that the tech industry needs to return to the spirit of openness and collaboration that drove the early days of the open-source community before it is too late. “We have an opportunity with these next generation of systems, to rebuild, to rethink the future, to discover what does it mean to get these systems right,” O’Reilly said. If the first era of the internet was dominated by open protocols, and the second era was dominated by the rise of huge platform companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook, the third era we’re about to enter presents a chance to get it right again.
