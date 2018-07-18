Openwashing Latest
Open Source is the foundation of Boundless: Andy Dearing
Open source it the foundation of Boundless technologies, says Andy Dearing, CEO of Boundless. The organization works heavily with open source solutions built by individual contributors with utmost security.
Accenture Acquires Kogentix to Help Clients Run Legacy Analytics Applications on Open Source Technologies to Get Ahead of Data Surge [Ed: Accenture only ever attacks FOSS]
Electra Jailbreak is Now Open Source! [Ed: If you pay Apple a lot of money for a device only to "break" the "jail" in it, then maybe you're buying the wrong product]
Electra iOS 11.3.1 / 11.4 Jailbreak Source Code Released [Download]
Top 7 Reasons to Jailbreak iPhone or iPad on iOS 11.3.1
OSS Leftovers
Security: Spectre V1, Gentoo, Google’s Servers and Denuvo DRM
Games: EXAPUNKS, Minecraft, The Station, Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, Stack Gun Heroes
