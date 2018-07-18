Microsoft's Lobbying Campaign for Android Antitrust Woes
-
Google Hints A Future Where Android Might NOT Be Free
-
Android has created more choice, not less
-
Google Fined Record $5 Billion by EU, Given 90 Days to Stop ‘Illegal Practices’
EU regulators rejected arguments that Apple Inc. competes with Android, saying Apple’s phone software can’t be licensed by handset makers and that Apple phones are often priced outside many Android users’ purchasing power.
-
EU: Google illegally used Android to dominate search, must pay $5B fine
Thirdly, Google allegedly ran afoul of EU rules by deterring manufacturers from using Android forks. Google "has prevented manufacturers wishing to pre-install Google apps from selling even a single smart mobile device running on alternative versions of Android that were not approved by Google," the commission said.
-
EU hits Google with US$5b fine over alleged Android misuse
The European Union has hit Google with a second fine in as many years, demanding that the search behemoth pay €4.34 billion (US$5.05 billion, A$6.82 billion) for breaching anti-trust rules over its Android mobile operating system.
Announcing the fine on Wednesday in Brussels, the EU said Google must end such conduct within 90 days or pay a penalty of up to 5% of the average daily turnover of its parent company, Alphabet.
The company has said it will appeal against the fine.
-
iPhone users buy half as many apps as Android users, but spend twice as much
Apple's app store is still yielding twice the revenue of Google Play, and yet is only recording half the number of downloads.
The figures for Q1&2 of the year suggest Apple owners spent $22.6bn on apps, whilst Android users only spent $11.8bn.
-
The EU fining Google over Android is too little, too late, say experts
The Play Store is free to use under licence from Google, but comes with a set of conditions smartphone manufacturers must meet. The most important of these, and the one the EC has a problem with, is the requirement to set Google as the default search engine and the pre-installation of certain apps, including Google Chrome, YouTube and the Google search app. Google also dictates that some of the pre-installed apps be placed on the homescreen.
-
Don’t Expect Big Changes from Europe’s Record Google Fine
The decision by the European Commission, the EU’s regulatory arm, found that Google manages Android, which runs roughly 80 percent of the world’s smartphones, in ways that illegally harm competition. The ruling focused on three practices: the bundling of Google's Chrome web browser and its search app as a condition for licensing the Google Play store; payments Google makes to phone manufacturers and telecom companies to exclusively preinstall the Google search app on their devices; and Google's practice of prohibiting device makers from running Google apps on Android “forks,” or alternative versions of the software unapproved by Google. In its ruling, the commission ordered Google to stop all of those practices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing Latest
Security: Spectre V1, Gentoo, Google’s Servers and Denuvo DRM
Games: EXAPUNKS, Minecraft, The Station, Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, Stack Gun Heroes
Recent comments
2 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago