Linux: The new frontier of enterprise in the cloud
TechRepublic's Dan Patterson spoke with with Brian Gracely, director of cloud strategy at Red Hat OpenShift, about Linux and the cloud.
Containers are Linux. Products run the enterprise. So why are we swimming in a sea of Kubernetes project-based services?
Linux, today, remains at the core of open source software development. This is because all applications and computing need an operating system underneath. With the advent of Linux becoming so mainstream and freely available - and thus available to all developers, it’s become the center of technology adoption. Therefore, Linux is driving innovation in enterprise IT today.
Announcing updated Red Hat Developer Studio and Container Development Kit
A number of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) development tools have been updated. These include Rust 1.26.1, Go 1.10.2, Cargo 1.26, and Eclipse 4.8 (Photon).
Our goals are to improve usability of our tools for developers, while adding new features that matter most for users of Red Hat platforms and technologies.
Announcing Red Hat Developer Studio 12.0.0.GA and JBoss Tools 4.6.0.Final for Eclipse Photon
Attention desktop IDE users: Red Hat Developer Studio 12.0 and the community edition, JBoss Tools 4.6.0 for Eclipse Photon, are now available. You can download a bundled installer, Developer Studio, which installs Eclipse 4.8 with all of the JBoss Tools already configured. Or, if you have an existing Eclipse 4.8 (Photon) installation, you can download the JBoss Tools package. This article highlights some of the new features in both JBoss Tools and Eclipse Photon, covering WildFly, Spring Boot, Camel, Maven, and many Java related improvements including full Java 10 support.
July 19th DevNation Live: Container pipeline master: Continuous integration + continuous delivery with Jenkins
In this session, we’ll take a detailed look into how you can build a super slick, automated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) Jenkins pipeline that delivers your application payloads onto the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. You see how zero-downtime deployment patterns can be part of your release process when you are using a container platform based on Kubernetes.
Red Hat's Eight Steps to Cloud-Native Applications
Enterprise cloud-native applications are built to take advantage of cloud-computing models that increase speed, flexibility and quality, while reducing deployment risks. Despite its name, a cloud-native approach is not focused on where applications are deployed, but instead on how they are built, deployed and managed.
Evolving toward cloud-native application development and delivery is multidimensional, affecting culture, processes, architecture and technology. As such, this is a journey rather than a destination, representing a cycle of change that can be challenging to embrace.
Cloud-native application development is an approach to building and running an application that can take full advantage of the cloud computing model based on four key tenets: services for architecture, APIs for communication, containers for infrastructure and DevOps for process. Not only should organizations embarking on a cloud-native application development journey consider applying this approach to net-new applications but also to existing ones.
Red Hat OpenStack-Based ORockCloud Cleared Under FedRAMP; Paul Smith, David Egts Comment
ORock Technologies‘ cloud offering built on Red Hat‘s (NYSE: RHT) OpenStack open source software platform has secured certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for deployment with a Defense Department agency, ExecutiveBiz reported July 12.
“The ORockCloud brings to market the realization of Red Hat’s vision for the future of cloud computing — a secure open hybrid cloud offering,” said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s public sector business and a two-time Wash100 awardee.
Amazon, Canonical, Intel Join Open Source Licence Coalition – Pledge Patience
Open source heavyweights Amazon, Canonical, Intel and more this week joined a diverse new coalition dedicated to making open source licence enforcement fairer and clearer.
The group was set up last year by major Linux users Facebook, Google, IBM and Red Hat. This week Red Hat announced that Amazon, Arm, Canonical, GitLab, Intel, NEC, Royal Philips, SAS, Toyota and VMware were among those committing to its terms.
Coalition members agree to provide a fair “cure period” for licensees in breach of their open source software licenses, rather than taking immediate legal action or cancelling the licences without warning (which early open source licences permit).
The companies also say that they want to “support approaches to license enforcement that foster greater collaboration in open source software development.”
