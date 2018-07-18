Fedora: Some Fedora 29 Plans, Report for Fedora App, and Flatpak Outline Fedora 29 Aims To Better Support FPGAs A rather late self-contained feature proposal for the in-development Fedora 29 is to better support FPGAs. Given the growing number of devices appearing with onboard FPGAs thanks to machine/deep learning, AI, and other workloads that can be accelerated on FPGAs, Fedora 29 is aiming to better support them. The support will be focused on FPGAs with good upstream kernel support and utilizing the FPGA manager framework that is vendor-neutral.

[Week 9] GSoC Status Report for Fedora App: Amitosh You can now subscribe to a particular calendar from the Fedora app!. No more missed meetings. We also take care of converting the date and time to the local timezone so that you get the reminders at the correct time. Subscribing to a calendar automatically syncs all events for a calendar on FedoCal to the device calendar. If the device calendar syncs with a sync provider such as Google calendar, you will get the notification in all synced devices. If a meeting is deleted or removed, the reminder will dismissed as well.

Flatpak – a look behind the portal There are several principles that have guided the design of the existing portals. Keep the user in control To achieve this, most portals will show a dialog to let the user accept or deny the applications’ request. This is not a hard rule — in some cases, a dialog is just not practical. Avoid yes/no questions Direct questions about permissions tend to be dismissed without much thought, since they get in the way of the task at hand. Therefore, portals avoid this kind of question whenever possible and instead just let the user get on with the task. For example, when an app is requesting to open a file on the host, we just present the user with a fille chooser. By selecting a file, the user implicitly grants the application access to the file. Or he can cancel the file selection and implicitly deny the applications’ request. Don’t be annoying Nothing is worse than having to answer the same question over and over. Portals make use of a database to record previous decisions and avoid asking repeatedly for the same thing. [...] If you want to explore how portals work, or just need to double-check which files an app has access to, flatpak has tools that let you do so conveniently.