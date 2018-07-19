Games Leftovers
-
The insanely funny 'Guts and Glory' has officially released
Guts and Glory is a racing game that's a little on the crazy side, one of the funniest games I've played all year and the final release is now out.
-
Enter the Gungeon's massive 'Advanced Gungeons & Draguns' update is out
Bullet hell dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon [Official Site] has levelled up with a huge new free content expansion with the Advanced Gungeons & Draguns update. Note: My copy was a personal purchase.
-
Play Addictive Puzzle Game 2048 in Linux [GUI and Terminal]
Popular mobile puzzle game 2048 can also be played on Ubuntu and Linux distributions. Heck! You can even play 2048 in Linux terminal. Don’t blame me if your productivity goes down because of this addictive game.
Back in 2014, 2048 was one of the most popular games on iOS and Android. This highly addictive game got so popular that it got a browser version, desktop version as well as a terminal version on Linux.
-
Beam Team Games have now actually announced Stranded Deep for Linux, currently experimental
As a further update on Stranded Deep for Linux, the developer has now officially announced it although support is currently limited.
-
Hollow Knight: Gods & Glory free content update will arrive on August 23rd
The final chapter in the story of Hollow Knight is almost here, with Hollow Knight: Gods & Glory due for release on August 23rd.
-
Thrones of Britannia: Allegiance update announced in a beta, no update for Linux yet
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia now has a beta update out that adds in a new Allegiance feature based on Religion from ATTILA and the Culture mechanic of ROME II.
-
A new Steam Client Beta is out adding support for PS3 Controllers and many more
Valve are continuing to push ahead with improvements to their Steam Input system, with it now supporting PS3 Controllers and many more.
-
DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes moves towards alpha build with a new trailer
DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes [Official Site] is a DIY 2D platformer that's currently in development by Baby Duka, creator of Urban Pirate.
I've followed the development closely interacting with Baby Duka in the regular Twitch dev stream and Linux support has been promised since the beginning.
-
A Story of a Band management sim comes to Linux
Fancy managing a band? A Story of a Band will see you do that, just try not to wreck too many hotel rooms.
It was actually a mobile game first, but it was quite highly rated. Released for Windows on Steam last month, the Linux version was officially added today.
Although, they need to fix their Steam setup, as normal Steam purchases won't actually give you the Linux content, so I've let them know how to fix this. Until then, you might want to hold off. Many developers trip up on this, as it seems Steam's back-end for managing multiple operating systems isn't too simple.
-
BulletRage, a completely over the top twin-stick shooter will release with Linux support later this year
Certainty looks like it could be a lot of fun. I'm a big fan of twin-stick shooters, even though there's rather a lot of them out there already they mostly manage to be unique in their own way. BulletRage claims to have an "adaptive gameplay system to push you forward", so I will be interested to see exactly what that does as you progress.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 507 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates, Ubuntu EoL, Passwords and More
You can now install Debian Linux apps directly from your Chromebook’s Files app
Last month, XDA-Developers spotted a string of commits on the Chromium Gerrit which indicated of an upcoming support for easy installation of Linux apps on compatible Chrome OS devices. The commits suggested that Debian (.deb) files will be clickable from the Files app, which will then trigger the installation. Now a recent commit confirms that Google is indeed adding a file handler for Debian packages within the Chrome OS Files app.
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
The recently released Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system features the latest Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment, which promised to enable faster launching of apps and be more snappier than previous releases. After users' reactions, Linux Mint devs now decided to continue improving Cinnamon on this front for the next major release, Cinnamon 4.0, due for release this year. Among the "snappiness" improvements they'll want to implement in the upcoming Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, Clement Lefebvre mentioned the removal of Vsync to eliminate a slight delay noticed when dragging a window with the mouse cursor, as well as to use "Force Composition Pipeline" in Nvidia Settings for Nvidia graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing.
Mozilla: Privacy Suggestion, Rust Release, Addons, All Hands and VR
Recent comments
10 hours 20 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 9 min ago
2 days 12 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago