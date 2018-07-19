Android Leftovers
-
Google Blocked Amazon From Offering Another Android to Phone Makers
-
Droppers Is How Android Malware Keeps Sneaking Into the Play Store
-
The Morning After: How Android stifles competition
-
Hidden smartphone codes for Android and iOS
-
What is Android? All your questions about the operating system answered
-
Why do you prefer Android over iOS?
-
How to enable dark mode on Android P
-
Mazda adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto capability but not to US models
-
The core features that are keeping you on Android: let's talk!
-
Tech Tent: Would you pay for Android?
-
YouTube for Android breaks seek bar, tests more personal recommendations under videos
-
Forget the myth about iPhones being more reliable than Android
-
Project 'Fuchsia': Google Is Quietly Working on a Replacement for Android
-
Report: Google is working on a secret OS that could eventually kill Android
-
You can now install Debian Linux apps directly from your Chromebook’s Files app
Last month, XDA-Developers spotted a string of commits on the Chromium Gerrit which indicated of an upcoming support for easy installation of Linux apps on compatible Chrome OS devices. The commits suggested that Debian (.deb) files will be clickable from the Files app, which will then trigger the installation. Now a recent commit confirms that Google is indeed adding a file handler for Debian packages within the Chrome OS Files app.
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
The recently released Linux Mint 19 "Tara" operating system features the latest Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment, which promised to enable faster launching of apps and be more snappier than previous releases. After users' reactions, Linux Mint devs now decided to continue improving Cinnamon on this front for the next major release, Cinnamon 4.0, due for release this year. Among the "snappiness" improvements they'll want to implement in the upcoming Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment, Clement Lefebvre mentioned the removal of Vsync to eliminate a slight delay noticed when dragging a window with the mouse cursor, as well as to use "Force Composition Pipeline" in Nvidia Settings for Nvidia graphics cards to eliminate screen tearing.
Mozilla: Privacy Suggestion, Rust Release, Addons, All Hands and VR
Microsoft Uses Canonical/Snap as a 'Ramp' Against Bash/UNIX/Linux
