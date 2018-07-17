today's howtos
-
How to enable the encrypt/decrypt menu option in the Ubuntu file manager
-
How to Install MongoDB on Debian 9
-
How to Install Grafana Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to Install Ghost on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Install and Use PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Install Multiple WordPress with Nginx on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How To Run Windows Applications And Games On Linux
In this tutorial, I will walk you through how to run Windows applications and games in Linux. As you probably know, Microsoft Windows uses DirectX to run games. So, It will be a lot easier to play some games that requires DirectX in Windows platforms. But, what about Linux? Linux relies on OpenGL to run games. Of course, Steam for Linux has thousands of games already, and Steam works flawlessly on Linux platforms. However, we still can install DirectX on Linux, and play games that requires DirectX without any problems. There are also some free and paid solutions such as PlayOnLinux, Crossover available to run windows apps and games in Linux platforms.
-
ifconfig Command Does Not Show IPv4 Address on Linux
-
What To Do After Installing deepin 15.6 GNU/Linux
-
Rebuilding corrupted RPM database on a CentOS/RHEL
-
How to build a URL shortener with Apache
-
Debian Development and News
32-Bit Vs. 64-Bit Operating System
This has really been confusing to some people choosing between 32-bit and 64-bit systems. Head over to any operating system’s website, you will be given a choice to download either versions of the same operating system. So what is the difference? Why do we have two different versions of the same OS? Let us solve this mystery here, once and for all.
Convert video using Handbrake
Recently, when my son asked me to digitally convert some old DVDs of his high school basketball games, I immediately knew I would use Handbrake. It is an open source package that has all the tools necessary to easily convert video into formats that can be played on MacOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and other platforms. Handbrake is open source and distributable under the GPLv2 license. It's easy to install on MacOS, Windows, and Linux, including both Fedora and Ubuntu. In Linux, once it's installed, it can be launched from the command line with $ handbrake or selected from the graphical user interface. (In my case, that is GNOME 3.)
