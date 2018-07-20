today's leftovers
-
NXP i.MX8 SoC Support Hasn't Yet Worked Its Way Into The Mainline Linux Kernel
While early in the year was talk of introducing NXP i.MX8 SoC support in the Linux 4.17 kernel, that didn't happen. Support for that latest-generation i.MX SoC also didn't make it for Linux 4.18 and it also looks like it will not make it for Linux 4.19.
There have been patches for the i.MX8 Linux SoC support since January thanks to Pengutronix with GPIO, clock, net, and the core patches being written by the German firm. But unfortunately they haven't yet made it to mainline. For the i.MX8 in the mainline kernel tree as of today with Linux 4.18 there is just the i.MX8QM AHCI SATA support, FEC network driver carried over from earlier Freescale SoCs, and some bits for the the Etnaviv DRM driver with the Vivante GC7000L graphics from the i.MX8M.
-
Microsoft Surface Dial & Dell Totem Support Heading To Linux 4.19
Back in May we covered the big rewrite of the Linux kernel's HID multi-touch code and in the process supporting the Microsoft Surface Dial and Dell Canvas 27's Totem input device. That work will be landing in the Linux 4.19 kernel.
-
Distributed Services Fabric for Container-Based Applications Powered by Avi Network
Avi Vantage constantly monitors several metrics that represent load on application instances. Operators can configure an autoscaling policy to automatically scale up or scale down application instances based on load. In addition, Avi Vantage also learns application access patterns and can perform intelligent, predictive autoscaling based on learnt access patterns.
In our next blog post we will focus on the intelligence and security features that Avi Networks and OpenShift provide for container-based applications.
-
Fedora Needs Some Help If Continuing To Support The LXQt Desktop
Fedora's LXQt desktop is at risk of being dropped if new packagers do not step up to maintain this lightweight Qt desktop environment's support.
LXQt for Fedora right now is already outdated and in need of some adjustments for better integration into the Fedora ecosystem. But the core Fedora LXQt packager has since left and another Fedora packager who had stepped up to maintain the LXQt bits is needing to move on due to his university work.
-
GSoC Status Report for Fedora App: Abhishek Sharma
-
MIUI Hidden Settings For Xiaomi Fans | Remove Bloatware From Your Mi Device
-
GNU Parallel 20180722 ('Crimson Hexagon') released [alpha]
GNU Parallel 20180722 ('Crimson Hexagon') [alpha] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/
This release has significant changes and is considered alpha quality.
-
PR: With Blockchain for the Open Source Hardware – ENVIENTA
The Hungarian rooted ENVIENTA project started its preliminary token issue on 1st July (ICO private token sale).
The aim of the project is to help to spread the open source philosophy becoming more and more common in hardware development industry and to support the life cycle of the products, made this way, from the idea to the realization. The idea of the open source hardware is not new, however, there has been no attempt to gather all the participants in this field on a common platform in order to support cooperations.
-
