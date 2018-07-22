Today in Techrights
- Patents Roundup: Patent Litigation is Down and Seems to Have Shifted Away From Software Patents
- Half a Year Later the Patent Microcosm is Still ‘Pulling a Berkheimer’ in Vain
- The World Has Moved on and Beyond Software Patents, But Buzzwords and Hype Provide Workarounds
- ‘Efficiency’ in Action: António Campinos is Sending Jobs Abroad, Then Gagging Critics
- Links 23/7/2018: Linux 4.18 RC6, Plans for Next KDE
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: Windows 10 vs. Linux Performance
Recently there have been several Linux distribution benchmark comparisons on Phoronix to test the latest Linux OS releases, including several comparing to the current Microsoft Windows 10 performance. Those recent tests have all be done with various Intel CPUs, but for those curious about the AMD Windows vs. Linux performance, here are some fresh benchmarks as we approach the end of July.
today's leftovers
Wine and Games: Wine-Staging 3.13, Bomber Crew, Faeria
