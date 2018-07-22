A Major GNOME Icon Redesign is Getting Underway
Your favourite GNOME applications will soon have dramatically different icons.
GNOME devs are redesigning the default icons for all GNOME core apps as part a wider overhaul of GNOME design guidelines.
The move hope to make it easier (and less effort) for app developers to provide high-quality and useful icons for their software on the GNOME desktop.
Not that this redesign is much a surprise, as the Adwaita folder icons we highlighted a few weeks back suggested a new tack was being taken on design.
With the GNOME desktop environment shipping on the Purism Librem 5 smartphone, the timing of this revamp couldn’t be better.
