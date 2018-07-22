Android Leftovers
Samsung's new 'Ingenius' commercials poke fun at the iPhone X
Snapchat's payment feature is shutting down August 30
PUBG Mobile servers DOWN: New Tencent update news for iOS and Android
Nokia 3.1 will release in August, becoming Australia's cheapest Android One phone
The phone maker that introduced Android to India is fading away
Review: Peppermint OS 9
While I have to admit that I am not the target audience for a distribution focused on web-based applications, I found Peppermint 9 to be a solid distribution. Despite pulling components from multiple desktop environments, Peppermint 9's desktop is well integrated and easy to use. It was also easy to add both web-based and traditional applications to the system, so the distribution can be adjusted for users who prefer either. Peppermint 9 is not for everyone, but users who do most their work in Google Docs or Microsoft Office Online should give Peppermint a try. However, users accustomed to using traditional desktop applications might want to stick to one of the many alternatives out there. Yes, Peppermint 9 can be easily adjusted to use traditional desktop applications, but many of the other distribution options out there come with those kinds of applications pre-installed.
A Major GNOME Icon Redesign is Getting Underway
Your favourite GNOME applications will soon have dramatically different icons. GNOME devs are redesigning the default icons for all GNOME core apps as part a wider overhaul of GNOME design guidelines. The move hope to make it easier (and less effort) for app developers to provide high-quality and useful icons for their software on the GNOME desktop. Not that this redesign is much a surprise, as the Adwaita folder icons we highlighted a few weeks back suggested a new tack was being taken on design. With the GNOME desktop environment shipping on the Purism Librem 5 smartphone, the timing of this revamp couldn’t be better.
Linux 4.17.9, 4.14.57, 4.9.114, 4.4.143, and 3.18.116
