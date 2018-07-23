Security: Data Security and Back Doors (ME) in Hardware Episode 106 - Data isn't oil, it's nuclear waste Josh and Kurt talk about Cory Doctorow's piece on Facebook data privacy. It's common to call data the new oil but it's more like nuclear waste. How we fix the data problem in the future is going to require solutions we can't yet imagine as well as new ways of thinking about the problems.

Intel Patches New ME Flaws That Could Let Hackers Run Arbitrary Code: Check For Patches Talking specifically about the flaws, the first one is CVE-2018-3627. Described as a logic bug, this easily exploitable bug allows code execution. CVE-2018-3628 is the more dangerous sibling which enables comprehensive remote code execution in the AMT process; it’s also identified as a “Buffer overflow in HTTP handler.”

Intel patches new ME vulnerabilities In early July, Intel issued security advisories SA-00112 and SA-00118 regarding fixes for vulnerabilities in Intel Management Engine. Both advisories describe vulnerabilities with which an attacker could execute arbitrary code on the Minute IA PCH microcontroller. The vulnerabilities are similar to ones previously discovered by Positive Technologies security experts last November (SA-00086). But that was not the end of the story, as Intel has now released fixes for additional vulnerabilities in ME.

Why Intel will never let owners control the ME Intel/AMD will never allow machine owners to control the code executing on the ME/PSP because they have decided to build a business on preventing you from doing so. In particular, it's likely that they're actually contractually obligated not to let you control these processors. The reason is that Intel literally decided to collude with Hollywood to integrate DRM into their CPUs; they conspired with media companies to lock you out of certain parts of your machine. After all, this is the company that created HDCP. This DRM functionality is implemented on the ME/PSP. Its ability to implement DRM depends on you not having control over it, and not having control over the code that runs on it. Allowing you to control the code running on the ME would directly compromise an initiative which Intel has been advancing for over a decade.