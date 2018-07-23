LibreOffice With Microsoft DRM and a Tax
LibreOffice comes to the Microsoft Store, but there's a catch [Update]
It appears that this version of LibreOffice is indeed from a third-party and The Document Foundation is currently determining "if the distribution terms are compliant with our license". We'll keep you updated as this story develops.
Free, open source office suite LibreOffice arrives in the Microsoft Store -- with a price tag
LibreOffice is one of many free alternatives to Microsoft Office, and the open source office suite has now arrived in the Microsoft Store.
While many people will be pleased by the appearance of a Store version of the software, some will be disappointed to find that the app is not free. At least not at first glance. There's a $2.99 price tag attached to Libre Office, but this is not necessarily a reason to let this put you off.
LibreOffice lands in the Windows Store, but hold on coz it's not that simple
AN ENTERPRISING DEVELOPER has brought popular open source Office alternative, LibreOffice to the Windows Store. But buyer beware - it's important to know what you're getting into.
The developer, known only as '.net', has released a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version on a strictly unofficial basis and added in a fee for his/her trouble.
Unknown Dev Brings LibreOffice to Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store
Third-party developer publishes LibreOffice in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10
LibreOffice comes to the Microsoft Store
LibreOffice With Microsoft DRM and a Tax
