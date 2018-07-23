Pico-ITX and 3.5-inch SBCs run Linux or Android on i.MX6 Ibase unveiled Pico-ITX (IBR115) and 3.5-inch (IBR117) SBCs that run Linux or Android on dual-core, Cortex-A9 i.MX6 SoCs with 4GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, USB, M.2, and optional -40 to 85°C support. In the past, Ibase has limited its SBC offerings to Intel-based 3.5-inch form factor boards such as the recent, Apollo Lake driven IB818. Ibase is now expanding to Arm with its fanless, NXP i.MX6 powered IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs, and the IBR115 is its first SBC to adopt the smaller (100 x 72mm) Pico-ITX form factor, which Ibase refers to as “2.5-inch.”

Brian Kernighan Remembers the Origins of ‘grep’ This month saw the release of a fascinating oral history, in which 76-year-old Brian Kernighan remembers the origins of the Unix command grep. Kernighan is already a legend in the world of Unix — recognized as the man who coined the term Unix back in 1970. His last initial also became the “k” in awk — and the “K” when people cite the iconic 1978 “K&R book” about C programming. The original Unix Programmer’s Manual calls Kernighan an “expositor par excellence,” and since 2000 he’s been a computer science professor at Princeton University — after 30 years at the historic Computing Science Research Center at Bell Laboratories.