Android
Pico-ITX and 3.5-inch SBCs run Linux or Android on i.MX6

Ibase unveiled Pico-ITX (IBR115) and 3.5-inch (IBR117) SBCs that run Linux or Android on dual-core, Cortex-A9 i.MX6 SoCs with 4GB eMMC, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, USB, M.2, and optional -40 to 85°C support. In the past, Ibase has limited its SBC offerings to Intel-based 3.5-inch form factor boards such as the recent, Apollo Lake driven IB818. Ibase is now expanding to Arm with its fanless, NXP i.MX6 powered IBR115 and IBR117 SBCs, and the IBR115 is its first SBC to adopt the smaller (100 x 72mm) Pico-ITX form factor, which Ibase refers to as “2.5-inch.” Read more

Brian Kernighan Remembers the Origins of 'grep'

This month saw the release of a fascinating oral history, in which 76-year-old Brian Kernighan remembers the origins of the Unix command grep. Kernighan is already a legend in the world of Unix — recognized as the man who coined the term Unix back in 1970. His last initial also became the “k” in awk — and the “K” when people cite the iconic 1978 “K&R book” about C programming. The original Unix Programmer’s Manual calls Kernighan an “expositor par excellence,” and since 2000 he’s been a computer science professor at Princeton University — after 30 years at the historic Computing Science Research Center at Bell Laboratories. Read more

HardenedBSD 11-STABLE v1100056.1 Released

For those relying upon BSD in security-critical environments, a new HardenedBSD 11-STABLE update is now available for this security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD. HardenedBSD continues to be a "fork" of FreeBSD focused on shipping the maximum security potential. HardenedBSD adds in extra security technologies, exploit mitigations, and other tweaks compared to what is shipped by default in FreeBSD stable. HardenedBSD 11-STABLE v1100056.1 is available today as a minor update compared to their previous stable update from several weeks back. Read more Also:

