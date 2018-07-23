DOSBox Part 3: Installing DOS Onto A Virtual Hard Drive

The previous tutorial demonstrated the simplicity of ​booting from floppy images and creating other images using the tools provided by Linux. This guide continues on from that as it goes through step by step how to properly create a hard disk image, hook it up to DOSBox, and install whichever DOS you want, be it MS-DOS, PC-DOS, or DR-DOS.

Canonical Fixes Boot Failures on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS, Update Now

About two weeks ago, Canonical patched a regression that would lead to boot failures on some AMD machines using the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series, which was caused by a microcode firmware update for AMD processors that was supposed to mitigate the well-known Spectre microprocessor side-channel security vulnerability. Earlier this month, on July 2, Canonical released a Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) users, addressing a total of six security vulnerabilities, one of which introduced a regression also causing boot failures, though it doesn't appear to be limited to AMD processors only, but also to Intel machines.