Games: The Caribbean Sail, Polygod, Star Ruler 2 and More
Sailing the ocean blue and dealing with pirates, some thoughts on The Caribbean Sail
Sometimes all you need is a tall ship and a star to steer her by. The Caribbean Sail is a quirky take on the height of the Age of Sail. I spent my time reliving some of that bygone era and have some thoughts to share about the experience.
The RPG 'Pathfinder: Kingmaker' is now going to release September 25th
The rather interesting crowdfunded RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker is no longer releasing next month, instead they've set a date of September 25th.
The urban block-based sandbox game 'Voxel Turf' adds new map generation options and more
Voxel Turf, the urban block-based sandbox game was updated recently, giving you even more options to have a fun time.
It's no secret that I'm quite a fan of this one, since I love city builders and sandbox building games. It blends the two together, along with giving you vehicles, faction warfare, weapon mods and more. So it ends up feeling like a modern-day Minecraft blended with a city builder with elements of GTA. Honestly, it's a hard game to properly describe, but that gives you a basic overview of what it's like.
Polygod, the difficult FPS with random environments launches next month
Polygod, the difficult FPS from Krafted Games is officially leaving Early Access on August 17th and it sure does look fun.
No Longer Home is a strange magical realist point and click game coming to Linux
Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, No Longer Home is a strange magical realist point and click game that's coming to Linux.
Humble Store and GOG have an interesting selection of sales this week for Linux fans
As always, there's sales going on. We're here to keep track of them all each week and highlight anything of interest for Linux fans.
Noclip have done an interesting documentary on how GOG came to be
For those who have some time to spare, Noclip have done an interesting documentary on how game store GOG came to be.
While not specifically Linux gaming related, this sort of behind the scenes information is always really quite interesting to watch, especially for those who haven't really followed it too closely.
The space 4x strategy game 'Star Ruler 2' is now open source
Star Ruler 2 from Blind Mind Studios has officially become open source and not just the game engine, it seems it's the whole thing.
