ExTiX 18.7 – “The Ultimate Linux System” – with LXQt 0.12.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.0-rc5-extix – Build 180723 I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.7 LXQt Live DVD. (The previous version was 18.4 from 180419). ABOUT ExTiX 18.7 LXQt DVD 64 bit is based on Debian 9 Stretch and Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver. The original system includes the Desktop Environment Gnome. After removing Gnome I have installed LXQt 0.12.0. LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment. It is the product of the merge between the LXDE-Qt and the Razor-qt projects: A lightweight, modular, blazing-fast and user-friendly desktop environment.

Special Keyboards in Linux Thoughts on the Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Silent Switches In terms of other features: it has a single USB port on the back, a few function key shortcuts like volume, play, pause and so on, anti-ghosting and naturally you can customize how the lights work really easily on Linux thanks to the open source ckb-next [GitHub] driver and UI.

Linux 4.19 To Add Driver Supporting The Cougar 500k Gaming Keyboard Right now if using the Cougar 500k gaming keyboard on Linux, when pressing any of the special function keys the keyboard will stop responding. With Linux 4.19 that will be fixed thanks to a new "HID_COUGAR" driver. A Cougar gaming keyboard end-user has written the few hundred lines of code implementing this custom Cougar HID driver that initially supports the 500K gaming keyboard. This driver implements the custom vendor interface for the keyboard with it not being fully complaint against the HID standard.