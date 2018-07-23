Right now if using the Cougar 500k gaming keyboard on Linux, when pressing any of the special function keys the keyboard will stop responding. With Linux 4.19 that will be fixed thanks to a new "HID_COUGAR" driver.

A Cougar gaming keyboard end-user has written the few hundred lines of code implementing this custom Cougar HID driver that initially supports the 500K gaming keyboard. This driver implements the custom vendor interface for the keyboard with it not being fully complaint against the HID standard.