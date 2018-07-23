ExTiX 18.7 – “The Ultimate Linux System” – with LXQt 0.12.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.0-rc5-extix – Build 180723
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.7 LXQt Live DVD. (The previous version was 18.4 from 180419).
ABOUT
ExTiX 18.7 LXQt DVD 64 bit is based on Debian 9 Stretch and Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver. The original system includes the Desktop Environment Gnome. After removing Gnome I have installed LXQt 0.12.0. LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment. It is the product of the merge between the LXDE-Qt and the Razor-qt projects: A lightweight, modular, blazing-fast and user-friendly desktop environment.
