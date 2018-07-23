Red Hat and New Fedora ISO
Rajesh Rege quits Red Hat to join Microsoft [Ed: Red Hat also hired many managers from Microsoft. In my view, it's a form of entryism and it means that Microsoft threatens to distract GNU/Linux from its natural agenda, just like it did at Nokia.]
After nearly four years as Managing Director of Red Hat India, Rajesh Rege started on a new role with Microsoft effective July 12 as Country General Manager & Leader – Solutions & Cloud Technologies Group.
He will report to Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, and will be part of the senior leadership team. In his new role, Rege will lead a team of sales specialists, subject matter experts and technical staff to enable the digital transformation of businesses and government bodies in India.
Dynamic Kubernetes client for Python and Ansible
This blog post will serve as an introduction to the new Python dynamic Kubernetes client implementation that backs the Kubernetes modules that are shipping in Ansible 2.6, as well as the modules themselves.
Happy birthday, Kubernetes: Here’s to three years of collaborative innovation
Three years ago the community celebrated the first production-ready release of Kubernetes, what is now a de facto standard system for container orchestration, at the 1.0 launch day at OSCON. Today we celebrate Kubernetes to not only acknowledge it on the project’s birthday but to also thank the community for the extensive work and collaboration to drive the project forward.
Let’s look back at what has made this one of the fastest moving modern open source projects, how we arrived at production maturity, and look forward to what’s to come.
Crossing The Digital Skills Gap
F28-20180722 Updated isos released
ExTiX 18.7 – “The Ultimate Linux System” – with LXQt 0.12.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.0-rc5-extix – Build 180723
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.7 LXQt Live DVD. (The previous version was 18.4 from 180419). ABOUT ExTiX 18.7 LXQt DVD 64 bit is based on Debian 9 Stretch and Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver. The original system includes the Desktop Environment Gnome. After removing Gnome I have installed LXQt 0.12.0. LXQt is the Qt port and the upcoming version of LXDE, the Lightweight Desktop Environment. It is the product of the merge between the LXDE-Qt and the Razor-qt projects: A lightweight, modular, blazing-fast and user-friendly desktop environment.
Special Keyboards in Linux
Games: The Caribbean Sail, Polygod, Star Ruler 2 and More
