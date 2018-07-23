After nearly four years as Managing Director of Red Hat India, Rajesh Rege started on a new role with Microsoft effective July 12 as Country General Manager & Leader – Solutions & Cloud Technologies Group.

He will report to Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, and will be part of the senior leadership team. In his new role, Rege will lead a team of sales specialists, subject matter experts and technical staff to enable the digital transformation of businesses and government bodies in India.