The enormously popular open source office suite LibreOffice has appeared in the Microsoft Store – with an alarming surprise. LibreOffice is an open source project and has always been free to download, even for commercial use, but the app in the Microsoft Store carries a price tag of $2.99/£2.49.

The app description suggests this is just a way for the software's creators to solicit donations, and selecting 'Free trial' rather than 'Buy' will download the full suite with no strings attached.

However, Italo Vignoli of The Document Foundation informed Bleeping Computer that the non-profit organization had no connection to the third party '.net' that published the software.