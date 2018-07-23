Openwashing, Spying and Microsoft EEE
The Data Transfer Project musters new troops [Ed: "transfer data across multiple online platforms services without facing privacy issues" is a lie. One merely duplicates one's personal data across data-mined deep surveillance platforms of the US]
Facebook, Twitter, Google and Microsoft have joined an open source initiative designed to help users transfer data across multiple online platforms services without facing privacy issues.
Microsoft, Google, Twitter, Facebook Launch Open Source Initiative: “Data Transfer Project”
Windows PowerShell comes to Linux as an Ubuntu Snap package [Ed: Pushing .NET into GNU/Linux as part of their stack? EEE strategy?]
Microsoft PowerShell now available on Linux as an Ubuntu snap
Microsoft launches open source Quantum Katas project on GitHub to teach Q# programming [Ed: To Microsoft, "open source" is just a method of selling its malicious proprietary IDE which adds surveillance to compiled code]
Microsoft releases open-source Quantum Katas tutorials for quantum computing
Microsoft launches open source Quantum Katas project on GitHub to teach Q# programming
The Microsoft Store's LibreOffice app requests cash and webcam access
The enormously popular open source office suite LibreOffice has appeared in the Microsoft Store – with an alarming surprise. LibreOffice is an open source project and has always been free to download, even for commercial use, but the app in the Microsoft Store carries a price tag of $2.99/£2.49.
The app description suggests this is just a way for the software's creators to solicit donations, and selecting 'Free trial' rather than 'Buy' will download the full suite with no strings attached.
However, Italo Vignoli of The Document Foundation informed Bleeping Computer that the non-profit organization had no connection to the third party '.net' that published the software.
Snap! The new Minecraft launcher now has another easy way to be installed on Linux
