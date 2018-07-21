Graphics: Radeon/AMDGPU, Vulkan and The Khronos Group
Radeon/AMDGPU DRM Drivers Get HD Audio Component Support
If there is one part of the Radeon/AMDGPU open-source graphics driver stack that feels like it's been somewhat neglected over time has been the HDMI/DP audio support. Fortunately, another improvement is on the way for bettering it.
The AMDGPU audio issues have ranged from having to wait a long time on some GPUs for having HDMI/DP audio support that works due to being held up by the AMDGPU Display Code (DC / formerly DAL) to be merged into the kernel, various audio formats not being supported, and bugs seeming more prevalent than other areas of the driver stack. Fortunately, SUSE's Takashi Iwai who is also the maintainer of the sound subsystem in the mainline kernel has volleyed a set of new Radeon/AMDGPU DRM patches today.
Vulkan 1.1.81 Released, Deprecates VK_NV_glsl_shader
Vulkan 1.1.81 is now available as the latest minor update for this graphics/compute API.
Vulkan 1.1.81 doesn't change much but mostly boils down to small documentation clarifications and corrections. There are a few fixes in the specification and some minor adjustments but nothing really notable nor very different from recent revisions.
Magic Leap Joins The Khronos Group
The latest company joining The Khronos Group to promote cross-platform industry APIs is Magic Leap.
Magic Leap is the company that has already raised more than $1.4 billion USD from the likes of Google, AT&T, and Alibaba for their head-mounted virtual retinal display. Their technology is really slick and has been in development now for eight years.
