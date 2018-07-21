Kernel: All Systems Go, Linux Plumbers Conference and More
-
ASG! 2018 CfP Closes Soon
The Call for Participation (CFP) for All Systems Go! 2018 will close in one week, on 30th of July! We’d like to invite you to submit your proposals for consideration to the CFP submission site quickly!
-
RDMA Microconference Accepted into 2018 Linux Plumbers Conference
RDMA (remote direct memory access) is a well-established technology that is used in environments requiring both maximum throughputs and minimum latencies. For a long time, this technology was used primary in high-performance computing, high frequency trading, and supercomputing. For example, the three most powerful computers are based on Linux and RDMA (in the guise of Infiniband).
-
Verification Challenge 7: Heavy Modifications to Linux-Kernel Tree RCU
The real problem was that someone used one flavor in one part of their RCU algorithm, and another flavor in another part. This has roughly the same effect on your kernel's health and well-being as does acquiring the wrong lock. And, as luck would have it, the resulting bug proved to be exploitable. To his credit, Linus Torvalds noted that having multiple RCU flavors was a root cause, and so he asked that I do something to prevent future similar security-exploitable confusion. After some discussion, it was decided that I try to merge the three flavors of RCU into “one flavor to rule them all”.
-
Linux Kernel Gets Patches For New CPU Instructions On Intel Tremont & Later
The open-source upbringing of Intel's Tremont micro-architecture is continuing with some new Linux kernel patches outed today.
Tremont is the successor to Intel's Goldmont / Goldmont Plus micro-architecture utilized in the Geminilake platform with the Atom / Celeron / Pentium Silver processors. Details are still light on these ultra low-voltage Intel Tremont processors, but at least the open-source/Linux support is getting squared away in time for their launch.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 567 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Chrome: New in Google Chrome and Chrome OS
A Freedom Perspective. Let's Catch Up
There is a computer in the home, but it's a laptop assigned to Tanya from the hospital and the kids are not allowed access. There was a home computer for a while, one that was given to them, but during a Windows 8 update, it blue screened and they were never able to get it to work again. A neighbor takes the girls to the library to use the computers there but there is often a line and only 1 hour's use per individual. The neighbor that shuttles the girls to and from the library contacted me to see if Reglue could help. It's nothing fancy. A dual core i5 HP with 8 gigs of RAM and a 23 inch Asus monitor. It was 9:30 on the evening of the 4th and the family gathered around for me to introduce them to their new computer. We could hear the local city fireworks show begin with a salvo of booms and fizzle pops. As I opened the menu, Tanya explained that the computer they had was not supposed to do any updates, and that was the update that ruined their computer. The lady that gave them the machine told her that she had to do those updates herself and that it was safer that way. Tanya could not understand why the computer chose the middle of the night to update itself on it's own and then kill itself.
Programming: Python, Microsoft Lock-in/Trap and Vim
Recent comments
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago