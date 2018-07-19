According to a report by Bloomberg, Google hopes to make Fuchsia a single, unified operating system that can run on any hardware or on any Google hardware at least. If true, that sounds like Fuchsia will replace Android and Chrome OS altogether. It's ambitious enough as it is, but even more so considering that Google apparently wants to achieve this in just three years from now. In 2021, it'll allegedly release a Fuchsia-powered connected device before moving on to more mainstream hardware like smartphones and laptops.

OSS Leftovers How MyRepublic is embracing the cloud, open source and disruptive tech When MyRepublic launched its 1Gbit per second broadband plan in Singapore in January 2014, it gave the nation a new world's first achievement as the first country to offer such a plan at mass pricing rates. The telecommunications company headquartered in the city-state now operates in three other markets — New Zealand, Indonesia, and Australia. In an exclusive interview with Eugene Yeo, Group CIO at MyRepublic in Enterprise Innovation in October 2017, he said the company was looking for four more potential areas of investment, possibly Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

When Meat Salespeople Call Vegans “fundamentalists” Someone linked me to this blog by a boutique proprietary software company complaining about porting to GNU/Linux systems, in which David Power, co-founder of Hiri... [...] If you make a product to which a large part of the potential customer population has a moral objection, you should expect that objection, and it's reasonable for that to happen. To admonish those people because they don't want to promote your product really is akin to a butcher annoyed that vegans won't promote their prime cuts of meat.

What Is Kodi? What Are Its Features? Is It Illegal? — All Questions Answered A big part of our daily lives is interacting with our electronic devices and using them for different purposes. In offices, we use them to get our work done and communicate; In homes, such devices are used for entertainment and other purposes. We have a wide range of devices at our disposal and it’s a tough task to find a suitable solution that fulfills all your entertainment needs. In the past, we have tried to answer this question by preparing the list of best media players for Windows and Linux. In this article, I’ll be telling you about one of most versatile media solutions, Kodi, in detail. You will get to know in detail what is Kodi and how does Kodi work.

Open source container software shipments set to quadruple by 2022: report Thanks to increased adoption by telcos and enterprises, total container software units shipments will grow at a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2022. That 30% increase quadruples the container software units shipped last year, according to the "Data Center Multi-Tenant Server Software" report from IHS Markit. Hyperscale cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Google and Facebook pioneered the initial adoption of container software in their data centers (DCs), and already run container operating systems in virtual machines in a third of their multi-tenant servers. By comparison, telcos and enterprises run container software in only 5% of their multi-tenant servers today, according to the report. “Drivers behind the growth of container software include the need to evolve application architectures and provide increased agility and portability for software development practices. Container software allows developers to hand off applications from the coding table to the enterprise data center for testing and finally move a fully tested application to the cloud,” said IHS Markit's Vladimir Galabov, senior analyst, in a prepared statement. “A properly containerized application is easy to scale and maintain, makes efficient use of available system resources and is portable.”

How to get started with open-source backup software [Ed: mentions some proprietary stuff which doesn’t work or is barely reliable like Windows stuff] System administrators have many choices for data backup software, ranging from standalone applications to storage vendors' own systems to all manner of cloud storage and data appliances—but what about the open-source options? [...] "Although we do not have specific data based on research, our guess is that Amanda and BackupPC are the most downloaded and that Rsync has the biggest installed base," Bertrand noted. "This being said, there are a couple of points to bear in mind: When you get to the enterprise, you need automation, repeatability, reliability, and a good support organization." And also, "Even industries that have embraced open-source comput[ing] still want enterprise data protection. No one wants to not be able to recover mission critical data when they really need it." However the open-source applications are indeed working for some name-brand organizations—Bacula cites NASA along with European entertainment giant Sky PLC.

Inside out Recently the question of whether browsers should have a View Source function has reared its head again. Chris Coyier says no, as do Tom Dale and Christian Heilmann. Jonathan Snook says yes they should. The argument against essentially boils down to this: the browser devtools are better. This is undeniably, absolutely the truth. You can not just see the original HTML source of a page but manipulate it, drill down into it, see it beside the page itself and see which parts correspond. Everyone who develops for the web spends most of their day in the devtools, and rightly so. They are enormously powerful. View Source… isn’t. It’s a throwback, a historical legacy back from the days when you couldn’t introspect a page, couldn’t fiddle with things at runtime. If something was wrong with the page you were building, you went back to your editor and tentatively changed a thing, and then went back again to the browser and hit Refresh to see if you’d fixed it. Debugging blind, like finding your way through a cave with no lights on. You were quite likely to be eaten by a grue. Things are better now.

Ad Hoc Profiling I have used a variety of profiling tools over the years, including several I wrote myself. But there is one profiling tool I have used more than any other. It is capable of providing invaluable, domain-specific profiling data of a kind not obtainable by any general-purpose profiler. It’s a simple text processor implemented in a few dozen lines of code. I use it in combination with logging print statements in the programs I am profiling. No joke. [...] I use counts to do ad hoc profiling all the time. It’s the first tool I reach for any time I have a question about code execution patterns. I have used it extensively for every bout of major performance work I have done in the past few years, as well as in plenty of other circumstances. I even built direct support for it into rustc-perf, the Rust compiler’s benchmark suite, via the profile eprintln subcommand. Give it a try!

Replacing Linux with a Database System [Ed: You cannot quite replace a kernel with a database] When it comes to building extreme scale computing platforms, there are plenty of system design options but in supercomputing, the only practical choice for an OS is Linux. A team from MIT and Sandia took note of this imbalance, noting that while traditionally it was the job of an OS to manage the hardware, now the controlling processor and the compute engines are far more separated. In other words, the OS is more like a resource tracker that manages usage of the hardware resources. They draw parallels between this and a database management system and have thus turned a database into an OS of sorts. On the surface this may not sound logical—or more accurately, like it would be functional. But simulations of the database system (called TabulaROSA) on a 32k core supercomputer yield some impressive early results with a measured 20X performance boost over Linux while managing 2000X more processes in fully searchable tables.

Medical Implications of Open Source Neuroscience Through our previous Open Science articles, we have focused on various fields about the significance of adopting an Open Source Approach in Science and Technology. Let’s now dive deeper into the spectrum by looking into some important aspects of Neuroscience. In this new article on open science, we are going to start with Neuroscience with an Open Source perspective of course, and look into its Medical Implications in terms of medicine and beyond. We talk about modern neuroscience in particular and look into some of its branches as well, where Open Source proves to be a great advantage. Along the way through this reading, we’ll also explore some FOSS developments in Neuroscience.

University CompSci Plagiarism I’ve worked really hard on django-todo over the years, so was very dismayed to receive email recently from a CompSci student at the University of Western Australia informing me that the department had taken the django-todo source code, removed the license file and all attribution, and included its code in one of their assignments.

Oasis Loss Modelling Framework offered open source and free of charge Oasis says the modelling system has been made more accessible in an effort to increase the resources available to strengthen resilience to natural disasters. Robert Bentley, President, Global Strategic Advisory at Guy Carpenter & Company, that deploys Oasis’ framework in its business, said, “We welcome this milestone for Oasis and the business impact it will deliver for Guy Carpenter and our clients.” “It is important that we lower the barriers to entry and increase flexibility in understanding and managing risk. This achievement advances the industry’s capabilities on both fronts.”

Applicant For Major EU Open Access Publishing Contract Proposes Open Source, Open Data And Open Peer Review As Solution Unfortunately, even a major project like the Horizon 2020 open research publishing platform -- whichever company wins the contract -- will not be able to change that culture on its own, however welcome it might be in itself. Core changes must come from within the academic world. Sadly, there are still precious few signs that those in positions of power are willing to embrace not just open access and even open science, but also a radical openness that extends to every aspect of the academic world, including evaluation and recognition.

Rcpp 0.12.18: Another batch of updates Another bi-monthly update in the 0.12.* series of Rcpp landed on CRAN early this morning following less than two weekend in the incoming/ directory of CRAN. As always, thanks to CRAN for all the work they do so well.