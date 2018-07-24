Ubuntu/GNOME Theme and Improving GHashTable
Ubuntu 18.10's New Community Theme Is Named Yaru, Here's What It Looks Like
Ubuntu contributor Didier Roche announced today the name and plans of the community theme that's being prepared for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) release.
As you're probably aware the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system will feature brand-new system theme and icons by default for new installations, and the theme has been developed by various members of the Ubuntu community instead of Canonical's employees. Until today, the theme was known as Communitheme, but from now on it's called Yaru.
Didier Roche: Open The Cosmic Gate: A beautiful theme gets a beautiful name
Communitheme has been a community effort from the start with an overwhelming amount of feedback from an even larger community. Surprisingly, the still ongoing discussion thread of more than 1500 messages hasn’t (yet?) broken discourse!
However, the effort to refresh the look and feel of Ubuntu has gone way beyond just a theme. From the start, Sam Hewitt’s beautiful Suru icons were included and over time, the effort brought new system sounds and new cursors under its wing. Some of the design discussions have gone even further than this, but the desire to stay as close to upstream GNOME as possible has put most of those in the freezer for now. So, in order to reflect the broad scope and in light of its upcoming inclusion in Ubuntu, a new name is in order.
[...]
Note that screenshots are still Work In Progress, there is still some discussions about keeping the Ubuntu logo by default on the launcher or not and other fundamentals changes that the community can decide until the Cosmic Cuttlefish release.
A hash table re-hash
Hash tables! They’re everywhere. They’re also pretty boring, but I’ve had GLib issue #1198 sitting around for a while, and the GNOME move to GitLab resulted in a helpful reminder (or two) being sent out that convinced me to look into it again with an eye towards improving GHashTable and maybe answering some domain-typical questions, like “You’re using approach X, but I’ve heard approach Y is better. Why don’t you use that instead?” and “This other hash table is 10% faster in my extremely specific test. Why is your hash table so bad?”.
And unfairly paraphrased as those questions may be, I have to admit I’m curious too. Which means benchmarks. But first, what exactly makes a hash table good? Well, it depends on what you’re looking for. I made a list.
today's howtos
What Is SSH Command And How To Use SSH To Connect To Remote Server
There may be times where logging into a computer remotely is necessary. You may require access to a file, need to assist a friend with a problem, or even transfer files between computers. Whatever it is Secure Shell (SSH) lets you connect to another computer running Linux (or indeed another Unix system like BSD or Solaris) over an encrypted connection. For a remote host to receive SSH connections, it must have the daemon running (sshd) and you must have it accept incoming packets to port 22 if a firewall is used.
Fedora 29 Xfce Might Upgrade To 4.13 Desktop Packages
Yet another change proposal for Fedora 29 is upgrading its Xfce packages to what is currently in the 4.13 "development" series. Fedora's Xfce desktop option has largely remained with the stable 4.12 packages, which rely upon GTK2, while the Xfce 4.13 development releases have been out for a while and overall in pretty good shape while transitioning to GTK3. With no Xfce 4.14 stable release on the horizon, Fedora packagers might move to these 4.13 packages anyways since they seem to be in good shape and offer near complete GTK3 tool-kit support.
Microsoft Security Shambles
And now Phoronix
