BlueData Launches Open Source Kubernetes Storage Project
BlueData has launched an open source project that seeks to make it easier to deploy big data and artificial intelligence (AI) application workloads on top of Kubernetes.
Tom Phalen, chief Architect of BlueData, says the BlueK8s project is based on container technologies the company developed originally to accelerate the deployment of big data based on Hadoop and Apache Spark software. Since then, BlueData has replaced a proprietary container orchestration engine it developed with an open source Kubernetes engine. The company’s first open source project in the BlueK8s initiative is Kubernetes Director (KubeDirector), which makes it easier to deploy and manage distributed stateful applications using Kubernetes, says Phalen.
New SteamOS Stable Release Brings Latest Updates from Debian GNU/Linux 8.11
SteamOS 2.154 has been released today to the brewmaster channel as the new stable version of the operating system and it appears to be based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.11, the last point release of the Debian Jessie operating system series, which reached end of life last month on June 17, 2018. According to Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais, SteamOS 2.154 contains the same updates that were pushed earlier this month to the SteamOS 2.151 beta release, so it should be considered a minor bugfix release as Valve continues to work on a major new version that would probably be based on Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and feature updated kernel and graphics stacks. Also: SteamOS 2.154 Released As Valve Preps Kernel & Driver Upgrades
The Most Used Essential Linux Applications
2018 has been an awesome year for a lot of applications, especially those that are both free and open source. And while various Linux distributions come with a number of default apps, users are free to take them out and use any of the free or paid alternatives of their choice. Today, we bring you a list of Linux applications that have been able to make it to users’ Linux installations almost all the time despite the butt-load of other alternatives. To simply put, any app on this list is among the most used in its category, and if you haven’t already tried it out you are probably missing out. Enjoy!
OSS: Textricator, Natsukashii, Firefox Nightly, MongoDB, Copyleft and Git
Debian/TeX Live 2018.20180724-1
After more than two months finally an update to TeX Live in Debian again. I was a bit distracted by work, private life, travels, and above all the update to texdoc which required a few changes. Anyway, here is the new shipload, should be arriving at your computer in due time.
