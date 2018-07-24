ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" Now Uses Linux 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Based on packages from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, ExTiX 18.7 is the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to use the forthcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series, which is currently in development and should hit the streets early next month. Arne Exton was brave enough to rebase his ExTiX Linux operating system on the fifth Release Candidate of Linux kernel 4.18, which is patched to allow the installation of Nvidia’s proprietary graphics drivers. Arne Exton's 4.18.0-rc5-extix kernel replaces kernel 4.16.2-exton used in the previous release, but it's an unstable kernel.