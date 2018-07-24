today's howtos
-
Display a block of text: multi-line grep with perl
-
Install and Configure VSFTPD server on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
-
How to migrate your SOAP web service to REST with Camel
-
Creating a load-balanced web service on cloud with Ansible
-
Linux zcat Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
-
How To Mount Google Drive Locally As Virtual File System In Linux
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security: Solaris, Bluetooth and EnduraData
Android Leftovers
ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" Now Uses Linux 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Based on packages from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, ExTiX 18.7 is the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to use the forthcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series, which is currently in development and should hit the streets early next month. Arne Exton was brave enough to rebase his ExTiX Linux operating system on the fifth Release Candidate of Linux kernel 4.18, which is patched to allow the installation of Nvidia’s proprietary graphics drivers. Arne Exton's 4.18.0-rc5-extix kernel replaces kernel 4.16.2-exton used in the previous release, but it's an unstable kernel.
Recent comments
9 min 44 sec ago
12 min 56 sec ago
17 min 27 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
1 day 31 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago