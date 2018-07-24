Games: Xonotic, Turok, Space Bob vs. The Replicons, Company of Heroes 2, Golden Krone Hotel
-
The fast-paced free shooter 'Xonotic' is now available as a Flatpak package for easy install
Not to be outdone by Snap packages, Flatpak's are also getting in on the fun so you can also now get Xonotic from Flathub.
-
GOG now have the Linux port of Turok available
Be ready to face the dinos as your friendly neighbourhood DRM free store have just today added the Linux version on Turok. The folks at GOG sent over a copy and it does seem to work as expected.
-
Space Bob vs. The Replicons a physics-based space exploration survival rogue-lite is now on Linux
Like your exploration and survival games? How about a pinch of physics fun? Space Bob vs. The Replicons is here to scratch that burning itch.
With the latest update that arrived today, Linux support has been officially added in. It also adds in FXAA, new audio effects, a rework of the Bonus Upgrades systems, a re-work of the in-game scoring UI and plenty of bug fixes.
-
Company of Heroes 2 is now officially supported on AMD GPUs on Linux
The Linux version actually hadn't seen an update for quite a while, so it's pleasing to see that Feral Interactive are still supporting their older Linux ports. I'm quite a big fan of the game, so it's great to see.
-
Gothic horror roguelike 'Golden Krone Hotel' adds cloud saves, gamepad support and more
Golden Krone Hotel isn't a game we've written about here before, a shame really as it's quite a nice roguelike. It arrived with Linux support back in September of 2017 and the developer sent over a key at some point to our Steam Curator.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 577 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security: Solaris, Bluetooth and EnduraData
Android Leftovers
ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" Now Uses Linux 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Based on packages from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, ExTiX 18.7 is the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to use the forthcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series, which is currently in development and should hit the streets early next month. Arne Exton was brave enough to rebase his ExTiX Linux operating system on the fifth Release Candidate of Linux kernel 4.18, which is patched to allow the installation of Nvidia’s proprietary graphics drivers. Arne Exton's 4.18.0-rc5-extix kernel replaces kernel 4.16.2-exton used in the previous release, but it's an unstable kernel.
Recent comments
9 min 44 sec ago
12 min 56 sec ago
17 min 27 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
1 day 31 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago