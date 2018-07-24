Back in 2012 was feature work to upgrade Fedora from using the Liberation Fonts to Liberation Fonts 2. That change at the time for Fedora 19 was then diverted due to the updated fonts causing some fuzzy/blurred rendering. That issue has been fixed now following an update to F18 at the time and with Fedora 29 they are looking at once again trying Liberation Fonts 2 by default.

The new feature proposal is to ship Liberation 2.00.3 fonts as a replacement to Liberation 1.07.4. For those wanting the original Liberation fonts, they would still be available in the form of a Copr repository.