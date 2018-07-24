Red Hat and Fedora News
Sabre selects Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to support its Next Generation Platform
Fujitsu adopts Red Hat's OpenStack Platform for its hybrid cloud service
Why moving all your workloads to the cloud is a bad idea
Crucial lessons in building trust from a former FBI agent
Fedora 29 Might Finally Switch To Liberation Fonts 2
Back in 2012 was feature work to upgrade Fedora from using the Liberation Fonts to Liberation Fonts 2. That change at the time for Fedora 19 was then diverted due to the updated fonts causing some fuzzy/blurred rendering. That issue has been fixed now following an update to F18 at the time and with Fedora 29 they are looking at once again trying Liberation Fonts 2 by default.
The new feature proposal is to ship Liberation 2.00.3 fonts as a replacement to Liberation 1.07.4. For those wanting the original Liberation fonts, they would still be available in the form of a Copr repository.
today's howtos
Security: Solaris, Bluetooth and EnduraData
Android Leftovers
ExTiX "The Ultimate Linux System" Now Uses Linux 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Based on packages from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, ExTiX 18.7 is the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to use the forthcoming Linux 4.18 kernel series, which is currently in development and should hit the streets early next month. Arne Exton was brave enough to rebase his ExTiX Linux operating system on the fifth Release Candidate of Linux kernel 4.18, which is patched to allow the installation of Nvidia’s proprietary graphics drivers. Arne Exton's 4.18.0-rc5-extix kernel replaces kernel 4.16.2-exton used in the previous release, but it's an unstable kernel.
