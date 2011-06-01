Android Leftovers

LibreOffice 6.1 On Track for Mid-August Release as Second RC Is Out for Testing

Coming only two weeks after the first Release Candidate, LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 (Release Candidate 2) is here to fix more of those annoyances and bugs that might block the final release. A total of 84 bugs have been squashed across various components in LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 compared to the first Release Candidate. While LibreOffice 6.1 is on track for its mid-August release, the development team still needs your help to test these Release Candidate versions and report any bugs or issues you may encounter, or just give positive feedback if everything works well for you during testing.

Canonical Donates More Devices to UBports to Keep Ubuntu Touch Dream Alive

It isn't the first time Canonical donates devices to UBports, as back in February the company behind Ubuntu donated a total of 38 Ubuntu Phones consisting of 18 x BQ Aquaris E5 HD and 20 x Meizu MX4 to the project that continues to develop the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for a bunch of phones and tablets. Today, UBports reports that Canonical donated them yet another batch of devices, and Dalton Durst confirmed for Softpedia that they received 4 x Nexus 10 tablets, 4 x Nexus 7 tablets, and a Meizu MX4 phone. With these new devices, the UBports project will continue to keep the Ubuntu Phone and Ubuntu Touch dreams alive as long as possible for the community and those who still use them.