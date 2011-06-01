Canonical Donates More Devices to UBports to Keep Ubuntu Touch Dream Alive
It isn't the first time Canonical donates devices to UBports, as back in February the company behind Ubuntu donated a total of 38 Ubuntu Phones consisting of 18 x BQ Aquaris E5 HD and 20 x Meizu MX4 to the project that continues to develop the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for a bunch of phones and tablets.
Today, UBports reports that Canonical donated them yet another batch of devices, and Dalton Durst confirmed for Softpedia that they received 4 x Nexus 10 tablets, 4 x Nexus 7 tablets, and a Meizu MX4 phone. With these new devices, the UBports project will continue to keep the Ubuntu Phone and Ubuntu Touch dreams alive as long as possible for the community and those who still use them.
