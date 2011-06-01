Android Leftovers
-
Google secretly tried to stop the probe into Android a year before its record R68 billion fine
-
6 ways improve the speed of your Android smartphone
-
5 years on, the Chromecast still has frustrating flaws that detract from the magic
-
How to Set Up an Android Phone
-
Google will finally fix nearly year-old Android Auto pixelation problem
-
Android Mobile Pay Apps Find Favor At Fast Food Chains
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 148 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
MXM3-enabled RK3399 board blurs lines between SBC and COM
The “Khadas Edge” SBC runs Linux or Android on a Rockchip RK3399 and offers WiFi/BT, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 and 2.0, and dual USB Type-C ports, as well as an MXM3 connector to plug into an upcoming “Khadas Captain” carrier. Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project has posted specs for a “Khadas Edge” board that combines attributes of both a single board computer and a computer-on-module. Unlike the Amlogic based Khadas Vim and Khadas Vim2 SBCs, the Khadas Edge features the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399. Presumably, the Khadas Edge will be an open-spec board like the similarly dimensioned, 82 x 57.5mm Vim models. OS support includes Android Oreo, Ubuntu 18.04, and Debian 9.0 with mainline Linux.
Medical Implications of Open Source Neuroscience
Adopting an Open Source approach has a significant impact on Science and Technology. Neuroscience also benefits from the open source approach. Let's start with Neuroscience with an Open Source perspective, and look into its Medical Implications in terms of medicine and beyond.
Medical Implications of Open Source Neuroscience
Adopting an Open Source approach has a significant impact on Science and Technology. Neuroscience also benefits from the open source approach. Let's start with Neuroscience with an Open Source perspective, and look into its Medical Implications in terms of medicine and beyond.
Red Hat and Fedora News
Recent comments
6 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago