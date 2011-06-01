Canonical Donates More Devices to UBports to Keep Ubuntu Touch Dream Alive It isn't the first time Canonical donates devices to UBports, as back in February the company behind Ubuntu donated a total of 38 Ubuntu Phones consisting of 18 x BQ Aquaris E5 HD and 20 x Meizu MX4 to the project that continues to develop the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for a bunch of phones and tablets. Today, UBports reports that Canonical donated them yet another batch of devices, and Dalton Durst confirmed for Softpedia that they received 4 x Nexus 10 tablets, 4 x Nexus 7 tablets, and a Meizu MX4 phone. With these new devices, the UBports project will continue to keep the Ubuntu Phone and Ubuntu Touch dreams alive as long as possible for the community and those who still use them.

MXM3-enabled RK3399 board blurs lines between SBC and COM The “Khadas Edge” SBC runs Linux or Android on a Rockchip RK3399 and offers WiFi/BT, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 and 2.0, and dual USB Type-C ports, as well as an MXM3 connector to plug into an upcoming “Khadas Captain” carrier. Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project has posted specs for a “Khadas Edge” board that combines attributes of both a single board computer and a computer-on-module. Unlike the Amlogic based Khadas Vim and Khadas Vim2 SBCs, the Khadas Edge features the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399. Presumably, the Khadas Edge will be an open-spec board like the similarly dimensioned, 82 x 57.5mm Vim models. OS support includes Android Oreo, Ubuntu 18.04, and Debian 9.0 with mainline Linux.