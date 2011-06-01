Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Release Candidate Images Are Now Available for Testing
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS is the first point release of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, due for release this Thursday on July 26, 2018, and Canonical now wants the community to help test the Release Candidate images before the final builds hit the streets for all supported flavors.
"These builds have bionic-proposed enabled and are not final. Despite this, please test your images and do not wait for a "final" build to test. We need you testing now, iterating uploads to get your bugs fixed, filing bugs and escalating where you need help," said Jean-Baptiste Lallement in a mailing list announcement.
