Slackware creator in strife, claims store has not paid him The creator of the second oldest Linux distribution, Patrick Volkerding, claims he is in financial strife after the store, with which he reached an agreement to sell his work, stopped paying him two years ago. In a post to the Linux Questions website, Volkerding, a hero to many early adopters of Linux, said that the store was set up as a 60:40 venture. "And 60% seemed fair, since the idea was that the company would be providing health insurance, paying for the production of the goods, and handling shipping and related customer service," he wrote.

GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware Fanless quad-core ‘brick’ computer runs Linux Mint The 4th generation of miniature fanless PCs from Compulab and the folk behind Linux Mint is... (drumroll) MintBox Mini 2 (MBM2)! Processing power comes from a quad-core Apollo Lake Celeron J3455, and MBM2 is supplied with the Mint 19 ‘Tara’ Cinnamon installed.

Discover the smallest Linux computer that is open source, customizable, & wireless The VoCore 2 is open source hardware. It has WIFI, USB, UART, and 20+ GPIOs, but it’s only one inch square. Amazing really, since it could be used to control your smart home. Also included in this deal is the Ultimate Dock, into which you can slide a microSD to give your gadget extra storage capabilities. The applications of this tiny computer are virtually endless. With a bit of easy-to-learn coding you could use it as a VPN gateway to secure your network, an airplay music streaming station, a private cloud to store your data, and so on. It’s a tech tinkering dream.

Open Source Power Converter For The Masses GaN or Gallium Nitride Transistors have been in the news for their high-frequency and high-efficiency applications. Anyone interested in the Power Converter domain will love this open-source project by Siemens. The offering is called SDI TAPAS and it is a multipurpose GaN FET based board with a TMS320F28x controller onboard. A quick look at the schematic reveals a lot of stuff going on like current and voltage sense chips along with a neatly designed GaN power stage with by-the-book drivers. There is a plethora of connectors on-board including one for the Raspberry Pi which is an added bonus. The git repository comes with sample code to get you off the ground, with examples running BLDC motors as well as connect it to Siemens MindSphere Cloud Platform.

UC San Diego selected to lead development of open-source hardware design automation tools The University of California San Diego has been awarded $11.3 million over four years from DARPA to lead a multi-institution project which aims to develop electronic design automation tools for 24-hour, no-human-in-the-loop hardware layout generation. The project, called OpenROAD (Foundations and Realization of Open, Accessible Design), supports the Intelligent Design of Electronic Assets (IDEA) program within DARPA's larger Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI). ERI is led by DARPA's Microsystems Technology Office (MTO), and aims to address the impending engineering and economic challenges now confronting the advancement of microelectronics after 50 years of relentless progress.