Security Updates and Google Warnings
Security updates for Tuesday
Security Keys Work for Google Employees, Canonical Releases Kernel Update, Plasma 5.14 Wallpaper Revealed, Qmmp Releases New Version, Toshiba Introduces New SSDs
Google requires all of its 85,000 employees to use security keys, and it hasn't had one case of account takeover by phishing since, Engadget reports. The security key method is considered to be safer than two-factor authentication that requires codes sent via SMS.
Canonical has released a new kernel update to "fix the regression causing boot failures on 64-bit machines, as well as for OEM processors and systems running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and other cloud environments", according to Softpedia News. Users of Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 LTS should update to the new kernel version as soon as possible. See the Linux kernel regression security notice (USN-3718-1) for more information.
Mandatory keys cut successful phishing attacks on Google to zero
Let's Encrypt recently passed 100M secured sites mark
Why your website is officially ‘not secure’ from today
Here's What Chrome's New Security Warnings Actually Mean
Google Chrome now tells users that NHL.com’s stat site is not secure
What Chrome's 'Not secure' warning for unencrypted HTTP websites really means
Here's Why Google Chrome Is Telling You Your Favorite Sites Aren't Secure
Chrome 68 rolling out to Mac, Windows, Linux w/ ‘Not secure’ warning for HTTP sites
Slackware creator in strife, claims store has not paid him
The creator of the second oldest Linux distribution, Patrick Volkerding, claims he is in financial strife after the store, with which he reached an agreement to sell his work, stopped paying him two years ago. In a post to the Linux Questions website, Volkerding, a hero to many early adopters of Linux, said that the store was set up as a 60:40 venture. "And 60% seemed fair, since the idea was that the company would be providing health insurance, paying for the production of the goods, and handling shipping and related customer service," he wrote.
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Release Candidate Images Are Now Available for Testing
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS is the first point release of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, due for release this Thursday on July 26, 2018, and Canonical now wants the community to help test the Release Candidate images before the final builds hit the streets for all supported flavors. "These builds have bionic-proposed enabled and are not final. Despite this, please test your images and do not wait for a "final" build to test. We need you testing now, iterating uploads to get your bugs fixed, filing bugs and escalating where you need help," said Jean-Baptiste Lallement in a mailing list announcement.
Android Leftovers
