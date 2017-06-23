OpenGL Graphics on Linux
AMD Proposes New OpenGL Advanced Frame-Buffer Multi-Sample Extension
In between hacking on patches to RadeonSI Gallium3D for better performance and new functionality, AMD's prolific Mesa contributor Marek Olsak has written a new OpenGL extension.
V3D Gallium3D Driver Making Progress On OpenGL ES Conformance
The V3D Gallium3D driver (formerly known as VC5) for supporting Broadcom's VideoCore V hardware and newer is reaching a better grade for OpenGL ES conformance.
Mozilla: Firefox 63, Firefox 62 Beta and More
Top 5 AAA Native Linux Steam games, you need to play now
Gaming on GNU/Linux systems is becoming more and more feasible, with updated video drivers coming frequently from both major sides of the market, and more people learning about and using GNU/Linux based systems. While SteamOS in the eyes of many fell short of its potential, it did help to bolster awareness about GNU/Linux and attract more users, and developers alike. Steam itself however, can be install on most GNU/Linux systems incredibly easily, natively through your package manager, and run currently over 3000 games. With that said, here are, in my opinion, the top 5 games you can play through Steam, natively with no using WINE needed, on GNU/Linux.
Security Updates and Google Warnings
