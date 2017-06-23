today's howtos
-
How to install Linux on your PC
-
Multi-dimensional transactions and rollbacks, oh my!
-
How to Install and Play World of Warcraft on Ubuntu
-
How to Install Blizzard Battle.net App on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
-
What To Do After Installing Linux Mint 19 LTS
-
How To Set Up Apache Virtual Hosts on Ubuntu 18.04
-
Enabling Python support in Libpeas
-
OpenGL Graphics on Linux
Mozilla: Firefox 63, Firefox 62 Beta and More
Top 5 AAA Native Linux Steam games, you need to play now
Gaming on GNU/Linux systems is becoming more and more feasible, with updated video drivers coming frequently from both major sides of the market, and more people learning about and using GNU/Linux based systems. While SteamOS in the eyes of many fell short of its potential, it did help to bolster awareness about GNU/Linux and attract more users, and developers alike. Steam itself however, can be install on most GNU/Linux systems incredibly easily, natively through your package manager, and run currently over 3000 games. With that said, here are, in my opinion, the top 5 games you can play through Steam, natively with no using WINE needed, on GNU/Linux.
Security Updates and Google Warnings
