Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: Google, Intel, Internet of 'Things', Kubernetes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of July 2018 02:54:59 AM Filed under
Security
  • Google: Security Keys Neutralized Employee Phishing

    Google has not had any of its 85,000+ employees successfully phished on their work-related accounts since early 2017, when it began requiring all employees to use physical Security Keys in place of passwords and one-time codes, the company told KrebsOnSecurity.

  • Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs

    An Intel engineer has today published a patch providing support for enhanced IBRS within the Linux kernel, which aims to provide better Spectre Variant Two protection by default with future generations of Intel CPUs.

    The Enhanced IBRS (Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation) is simpler from the software perspective while also being able to yield greater performance than the basic IBRS method offered for current x86 CPUs.

  • Cybercrims use cameras, printers for DDoS attacks

    Kaspersky Lab has published its latest report on botnet-assisted DDoS attacks for the second quarter of 2018. Over the last three months, the company’s experts have observed cybercriminals recall old vulnerabilities, make use of cameras and printers for DDoS attacks, expand their list of victims, and monetise their efforts using cryptocurrency.

  • Linux bots account for 95 percent of DDoS attacks as attackers turn to the past

    Activity by Windows-based DDoS botnets decreased almost seven fold over the quarter, while the activity of Linux-based botnets grew by 25 percent. This has resulted in Linux bots accounting for 95 percent of all DDoS attacks in Q2, which also caused a sharp increase in the share of SYN flood attacks -- up from 57 percent to 80 percent.

  • 11 Ways (Not) to Get Hacked

    Kubernetes security has come a long way since the project's inception, but still contains some gotchas. Starting with the control plane, building up through workload and network security, and finishing with a projection into the future of security, here is a list of handy tips to help harden your clusters and increase their resilience if compromised.

»

More in Tux Machines

OpenGL Graphics on Linux

Mozilla: Firefox 63, Firefox 62 Beta and More

  • Firefox 63 will cut subtrees marked with aria-hidden
    The aria-hidden attribute can be set on an element to mark it and all of its descendants as hidden from accessibility, and therefore any assistive technology, while at the same time retaining visible status on the screen itself. In this form, it is different from CSS properties such as display:none; and visibility:hidden;, which truly hide content from both the seeing eye as well as the accessibility programming interfaces. As noted in the ARIA 1.1 specification, extreme caution should be used when using this attribute. It may hide content from users of assistive technologies such as speech recognition, switch control, or magnifier users that they actually need to access. For more information on the different way of hiding things, I recommend this read by the Paciello Group.
  • Firefox Performance Update #10
    Hey folks – another Performance Update coming at you! It’s been a few weeks since I posted one of these, mostly due to travel, holidays and the Mozilla SF All-Hands. However, we certainly haven’t been idle during that time. Much work has been done Performance-wise, and there’s a lot to tell. So strap in! But first…
  • Firefox 62 Beta 14 Testday, August 3rd
    We are happy to let you know that Friday, August 3rd, we are organizing Firefox 62 Beta 14 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on Pocket, Customization and Bookmarks features. We will also have fixed bugs verification and unconfirmed bugs triage ongoing.
  • Firefox is the latest browser to block autoplaying web audio

Top 5 AAA Native Linux Steam games, you need to play now

Gaming on GNU/Linux systems is becoming more and more feasible, with updated video drivers coming frequently from both major sides of the market, and more people learning about and using GNU/Linux based systems. While SteamOS in the eyes of many fell short of its potential, it did help to bolster awareness about GNU/Linux and attract more users, and developers alike. Steam itself however, can be install on most GNU/Linux systems incredibly easily, natively through your package manager, and run currently over 3000 games. With that said, here are, in my opinion, the top 5 games you can play through Steam, natively with no using WINE needed, on GNU/Linux. Read more

Security Updates and Google Warnings

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6