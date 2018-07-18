Security: Google, Intel, Internet of 'Things', Kubernetes
-
Google: Security Keys Neutralized Employee Phishing
Google has not had any of its 85,000+ employees successfully phished on their work-related accounts since early 2017, when it began requiring all employees to use physical Security Keys in place of passwords and one-time codes, the company told KrebsOnSecurity.
-
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
An Intel engineer has today published a patch providing support for enhanced IBRS within the Linux kernel, which aims to provide better Spectre Variant Two protection by default with future generations of Intel CPUs.
The Enhanced IBRS (Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation) is simpler from the software perspective while also being able to yield greater performance than the basic IBRS method offered for current x86 CPUs.
-
Cybercrims use cameras, printers for DDoS attacks
Kaspersky Lab has published its latest report on botnet-assisted DDoS attacks for the second quarter of 2018. Over the last three months, the company’s experts have observed cybercriminals recall old vulnerabilities, make use of cameras and printers for DDoS attacks, expand their list of victims, and monetise their efforts using cryptocurrency.
-
Linux bots account for 95 percent of DDoS attacks as attackers turn to the past
Activity by Windows-based DDoS botnets decreased almost seven fold over the quarter, while the activity of Linux-based botnets grew by 25 percent. This has resulted in Linux bots accounting for 95 percent of all DDoS attacks in Q2, which also caused a sharp increase in the share of SYN flood attacks -- up from 57 percent to 80 percent.
-
11 Ways (Not) to Get Hacked
Kubernetes security has come a long way since the project's inception, but still contains some gotchas. Starting with the control plane, building up through workload and network security, and finishing with a projection into the future of security, here is a list of handy tips to help harden your clusters and increase their resilience if compromised.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenGL Graphics on Linux
Mozilla: Firefox 63, Firefox 62 Beta and More
Top 5 AAA Native Linux Steam games, you need to play now
Gaming on GNU/Linux systems is becoming more and more feasible, with updated video drivers coming frequently from both major sides of the market, and more people learning about and using GNU/Linux based systems. While SteamOS in the eyes of many fell short of its potential, it did help to bolster awareness about GNU/Linux and attract more users, and developers alike. Steam itself however, can be install on most GNU/Linux systems incredibly easily, natively through your package manager, and run currently over 3000 games. With that said, here are, in my opinion, the top 5 games you can play through Steam, natively with no using WINE needed, on GNU/Linux.
Security Updates and Google Warnings
Recent comments
17 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago