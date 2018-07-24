OSS Leftovers Motivating Open Source Developers One of the more important things to realize about the cryptocurrency protocols in general is that they are open source. For those of you who don’t know, open source software is software where users are granted the right to modify and distribute the software however they wish. This makes it a completely community driven software, with endless opportunities for change and evolution. From this, one question emerges: why do the developers do it? They clearly have the skills to make money doing something else, but are more than willing to donate their time to improving the coding behind certain protocols.

Hackers On Planet Earth XII: The Circle Of HOPE As a long-time fan of free software, in the respect that the source code is available for user inspection, collaboration, and forking, it would have been silly to not hear what the biggest supporter of free software, Richard Stallman, had to say. Stallman has some seriously strong opinions, few of which I personally agree with, but he offers a ton of insight, and has some great ideas on how to reduce the amount of surveillance that’s done on us. Stallman, or RMS as he’s also known, gives many talks each and every year about free software, but this talk was different. Here, he tackled the angle of surveillance, which has truly become out-of-control, and could warrant content from us in the future as I personally grasp the totality of it all. In gist, I ask that you think about how bad our privacy is invaded, and then multiply the severity of the problem. In another talk, private investigator Steve Rambam told us that butt identification is a real thing. Where privacy invasion is concerned, there’s no limits.

OPNsense 18.7-RC2 released So far so good. Here is another batch of changes for the upcoming 18.7 release from assorted areas. Also included is the latest Suricata 4.0.5. We have bundled the firewall alias API progress under the hood, but it looks like we will miss our initial 18.7 target. Sorry about that. Though it should be worth the wait. :)

3D Printing: Law & Challenges 3D printing is keeping pace with many innovative technologies. Most of the innovative products are manufactured with this technology. However, lack of IP protection might affect several industries who are relying on IP rights in the long term. The House of Lords in CBS Songs Ltd v Amstrad Consumer Electronics Plc permitted manufacturer to produce types of machineries that can unlawfully use others’ IP rights.

Illumina Releases Open Source AI Software Illumina announced the release of open source, novel artificial intelligence (AI) software that can distinguish between potential disease-causing mutations, and the millions of benign genetic variants in individuals. The new AI software for genome interpretation has been publicly released through Illumina’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and GitHub. “The open source release of our software demonstrates Illumina’s commitment to not only being the world’s largest enabler of DNA sequencing data, but also making widely available the AI tools that will enable clinicians and researchers to keep up with the enormous depth and breadth of genomic data being generated,” said Mostafa Ronaghi, Chief Technology Officer at Illumina, in a press release.

Amazing solar panel device is now open source Anyone who has wanted to generate their own energy and filter their own water can now do so with an amazing open source device. Speaking on stage at Inspirefest 2018, Chinese-Canadian mechanical and electrical engineer Eden Full Goh described what inspired her to develop a cheap, easy-to-build solar panel device called the SunSaluter.

Programming: GCC, The Free Software Directory, Qt 3D and Git GCC Patches Posted For Port To Chinese "C-SKY" CPU Architecture C-SKY is the 32-bit embedded CPU architecture developed in Hangzhou, China for the CK610/CK807/CK810/CK860 cores, among others. For months the Linux C-SKY Linux kernel port has been in the works though has yet to be mainlined, at least as of the current Linux 4.18 cycle. Happening concurrently has been the C-SKY port for the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).

The Free Software Directory needs you! IRC meetups every Friday The Free Software Directory is an essential catalog of free software online, composed and maintained by countless volunteers dedicated to the promotion of software that respects your personal liberty. Tens of thousands of people visit the Directory every month to discover free software and explore the information about version control, documentation, and licensing. Adding and maintaining entries to the Directory is crucial work to give people access to free software which has only free dependencies and runs on a free OS. All of this information is also exported in machine-readable formats, making it a valuable source of data for the study of trends in free software. The Directory is powered by MediaWiki, the same software used by Wikipedia.

Python – Tron Demo For SIGGRAPH, KDAB has been working on a new Qt 3D based demo. We decided that instead of using C++, it would be interesting to try out PySide2 and harness Python to drive the application. The idea behind this demo is to do with data acquisition of a car’s surrounding environment. Once the data is acquired it can be processed and used to display a 3D scene. The application is structured in two main parts. On the one hand, we use QtQuick and the Qt 3D QML API to declare the UI and instantiate the 3D scene. On the other hand we use Python for the backend logic, data processing and models and definition of the custom Qt 3D meshes elements we’ll need to use in the UI.

Building a Bare-Bones Git Environment How to migrate repositories from GitHub, configure the software and get started with hosting Git repositories on your own Linux server. With the recent news of Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub, many people have chosen to research other code-hosting options. Self-hosted solutions like GitLabs offer a polished UI, similar in functionality to GitHub but one that requires reasonably well-powered hardware and provides many features that casual Git users won't necessarily find useful. For those who want a simpler solution, it's possible to host Git repositories locally on a Linux server using a few basic pieces of software that require minimal system resources and provide basic Git functionality including web accessibility and HTTP/SSH cloning. In this article, I show how to migrate repositories from GitHub, configure the necessary software and perform some basic operations.